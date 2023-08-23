https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/mccarthy-vows-to-launch-september-impeachment-if-biden-fails-to-provide-requested-docs-1112804647.html

McCarthy Vows to Launch September Impeachment if Biden Fails to Provide 'Requested' Docs

The House Speaker Continues to fan the flames, now clarifying his threat of an impeachment inquiry into the president.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threatened, yet again, on Tuesday to launch an impeachment inquiry in September if the Biden administration fails to turn over documents said to be tied to an alleged bribery scheme involving the Biden family.It's not clear, however, which documents McCarthy is seeking, nor from whom. Additionally, reports have suggested the so-called 'missing' files were not exactly requested by lawmakers. “The thing that holds up whether we do impeachment inquiry, provide us the documents we’re asking,” McCarthy said in an interview with Larry Kudlow. “The whole determination here is how the Bidens handled this.”The House speaker did clarify that they were looking for bank statements, as well as credit card statements. “The bank statements, the credit card statements and others. Show us where the money went, show us were you taking money from outside sources? And that would clear most of this up, but they seem to fight it every step of the way,” he added.When asked about the impeachment inquiry into the president, McCarthy reportedly raised several allegations about Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings. In addition, he also criticized the decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the ongoing probe into Hunter Biden.US Attorney for the District of Delaware, David Weiss, was earlier appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Hunter Biden case, a move that has prompted GOP attacks against Weiss as a result.McCarthy is presently claiming that the US House could also push forward an impeachment inquiry into Biden should Weiss refuse to hand over certain information to Congress. It's worth noting that prior to the appointment announcement, reports indicated that Weiss had initially been blocked from the post.

