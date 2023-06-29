International
BREAKING: Prigozhin Was Informed That Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With Russian MoD - Lawmaker
Prigozhin Was Informed Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With MoD - Lawmaker
Prigozhin Was Informed Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With MoD - Lawmaker
Russia was thrust into a 24-hour internal security crisis from late Friday to late Saturday after Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin threatened to march on Moscow to "sort out" the Russian military's top brass after accusing them of allegedly attacking his men.
Evgeny Prigozhin was informed ahead of time that a failure by Wagner troops to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry would result in a halt in funding, and that his men would be unable to take part in the military operation in Ukraine, Russian Duma defense committee head Andrei Kartapolov has said.According to the lawmaker, it was also made clear to Prigozhin that a failure to sign contracts with the MoD would mean his troops would no longer be eligible for funding.
Prigozhin Was Informed Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With MoD - Lawmaker

10:52 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 29.06.2023)
