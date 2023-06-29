Prigozhin Was Informed Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With MoD - Lawmaker
10:52 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 29.06.2023)
Russia was thrust into a 24-hour internal security crisis from late Friday to late Saturday after Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin threatened to march on Moscow to "sort out" the Russian military's top brass after accusing them of allegedly attacking his men. President Putin said Tuesday that the military saved the country from a "civil war."
Evgeny Prigozhin was informed ahead of time that a failure by Wagner troops to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry would result in a halt in funding, and that his men would be unable to take part in the military operation in Ukraine, Russian Duma defense committee head Andrei Kartapolov has said.
"Several days before the mutiny attempt, the Defense Ministry announced that all formations carrying out combat missions must sign a contract with the Defense Ministry. Everyone started to implement this decision - this absolutely correct decision. Except Mr. Prigozhin. He was informed that in that case Wagner would not take part in the special military operation," Kartapolov told journalists on Thursday.
According to the lawmaker, it was also made clear to Prigozhin that a failure to sign contracts with the MoD would mean his troops would no longer be eligible for funding.