China Opposes Release of Water From Japan's Fukushima NPP, Demands Stoppage - Beijing

China strongly opposes the release of treated radioactive water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) and demands that Japan stop this "wrongdoing," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

China strongly opposes the release of treated radioactive water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) and demands that Japan stop this "wrongdoing," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Beijing also noted that the accident that occurred at Fukushima 12 years ago had already led to a major disaster and released a large amount of harmful substances into the ocean. The Chinese foreign ministry additionally said that Japan provided no evidence of the legality of its decision to dump treated water into the sea. The ministry also vowed China will take all necessary measures to maintain food safety and the health of its people. The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment also said that Beijing will intensify its monitoring of the impact of the water release from Fukushima into the ocean. "The ministry will continue to strengthen monitoring efforts, timely monitor and evaluate the impact of radioactive water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant on the radiation situation in our waters, effectively protect the interests of our country and people's health," the ministry said in a statement. Japan’s decision to discharge treated nuclear-tainted water into the Pacific faced criticism from South Korea and China, who fear radioactive contamination. The International Atomic Energy Agency argued that the treated wastewater will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment. Tokyo said that it had to discharge the treated water as it urgently needed to free up space at the Fukushima NPP. Japan initially planned to begin discharging water purified of all radionuclides except tritium into the ocean 0.6 miles from the station this spring. However, the deadline was pushed back to the summer of 2023 due to adverse weather conditions and other factors. The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred on March 11, 2011. The plant was severely damaged by a magnitude 9 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean. This triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down. The accident is considered the worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident in 1986 and has resulted in widespread contamination of local soil and water. The disaster left 22,200 people dead or missing.

