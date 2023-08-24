https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/china-to-allocate-10bln-for-implementation-of-global-development-initiatives---xi-1112846814.html
China will create funds worth $10 billion intended for the implementation of global development initiatives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will create funds worth $10 billion intended for the implementation of global development initiatives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"China has established a Fund for Global Development and South-South Cooperation worth $4 billion, Chinese financial institutions will soon establish special funds worth $10 billion intended for the implementation of global development initiatives," Xi said at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
China will expand its cooperation with Africa
to support the continent's countries in expanding opportunities for independent development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"China will continue to expand cooperation with African countries to support them in strengthening independent development opportunities," Xi said at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
China is a reliable friend of Africa, the president said, adding that Beijing has provided Africa with a large amount of development assistance over the past 10 years.