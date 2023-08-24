https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/chinese-envoy-to-un-says-cluster-munitions-could-lead-to-humanitarian-disasters-in-ukraine-1112861643.html

Chinese Envoy to UN Says Cluster Munitions Could Lead to Humanitarian Disasters in Ukraine

The use of cluster munitions in Ukraine could result in humanitarian disasters in the country, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

“The irresponsible transfer and use of cluster munitions could easily give rise to humanitarian disasters,” Zhang stated during a UN Security Council meeting on the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier this month, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the organization stands firmly against the use of cluster munitions anywhere in the world. The United States decided to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions despite criticism of the weapon by countries around the world. Ukraine has provided the US with information indicating the proper use of cluster munitions so far, the Pentagon said last week.Russia has repeatedly warned the West from supplying weapons to Ukraine, noting that the decision by the United States to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is a provocation that is pushing humankind closer to a new world war, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov stated on July 7, commenting on the Washington's decision.Antonov stressed that the United States is so obsessed with the idea of ​​defeating Russia that it does not realize the severity of its actions, which only lead to a surge in the number of victims and prolong the Kiev regime’s agony.

