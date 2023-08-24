International
15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
EU's Borrell Likely to Leave Office After 2024 European Parliament Elections - Reports
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is likely to leave his post after the European Parliament elections in 2024, an American newspaper reported on Thursday.
Borrell will be leaving behind a legacy of diplomatic chaos, the newspaper said, listing and ranking the multiple remarkable gaffes the EU's top diplomat committed throughout his four years in office. Borrell has been serving as High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and as European Commission Vice-President since December 1, 2019. Before that, he served as Spain's foreign minister from 2018 to 2019. The European Parliament election is scheduled to take place from June 6-9, 2024.
24.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is likely to leave his post after the European Parliament elections in 2024, an American newspaper reported on Thursday.
Borrell will be leaving behind a legacy of diplomatic chaos, the newspaper said, listing and ranking the multiple remarkable gaffes the EU's top diplomat committed throughout his four years in office.
Borrell has been serving as High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and as European Commission Vice-President since December 1, 2019. Before that, he served as Spain's foreign minister from 2018 to 2019.
The European Parliament election is scheduled to take place from June 6-9, 2024.
