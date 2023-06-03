Wait, What? Borrell Admits Ukraine Conflict Will End Without West’s Arms Supplies to Kiev

International
Western countries go ahead with weapon supplies to Kiev despite Russia's repeated warnings that such deliveries add to further prolonging the Ukraine standoff.
In another apparent sign of the EU admitting it is fueling the Ukrainian conflict, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reiterated that the standoff will end if the West stops providing Kiev with weapons.Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore on Saturday, Borrell argued that he "knows how to finish the war in Ukraine."The remarks came a few weeks after Borrell told a Spanish broadcaster that he is in the know how to end the conflict in Ukraine "immediately."This followed Borrell arguing that Russia will not negotiate with Ukraine until Moscow prevails in the conflict.The claims were preceded by the European Council agreeing on a further €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in military support for Ukraine that will include "155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defense industry."The US and its NATO allies ramped up their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned countries that send weapons to Ukraine that it sees these military shipments as legitimate targets and that such deliveries would add to escalating the Ukraine conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that providing Kiev with arms is tantamount to direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in turn stated that Zelensky's previous remarks that there will be no Minsk-3 negotiating format "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to conduct peace talks with Moscow.Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine to "protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years," according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stressed that the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine as well as bring to justice all war criminals who are responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.
Wait, What? Borrell Admits Ukraine Conflict Will End Without West’s Arms Supplies to Kiev

13:35 GMT 03.06.2023
Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Western countries have gone ahead with supplying weapons to Kiev despite Russia’s repeated warnings that such deliveries add to further prolonging the Ukraine standoff.
In another apparent sign of the EU admitting it is fueling the Ukrainian conflict, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reiterated that the standoff will end if the West stops providing Kiev with weapons.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore on Saturday, Borrell argued that he “knows how to finish the war in Ukraine.”
“It’s quite easy. We stop supporting militarily Ukraine and the war will finish in a couple of weeks,” he said. At the same time, the EU foreign policy chief acknowledged that Brussels cannot halt military aid to Ukraine because “we don't want the peace which is […] the peace of the surrender.”
The remarks came a few weeks after Borrell told a Spanish broadcaster that he is in the know how to end the conflict in Ukraine “immediately.”
“I stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, and Ukraine has to surrender in a few days. That's it, the war is over,” he argued.
This followed Borrell arguing that Russia will not negotiate with Ukraine until Moscow prevails in the conflict.
The claims were preceded by the European Council agreeing on a further €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in military support for Ukraine that will include “155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defense industry.”

The adopted assistance measure has boosted "the total EU contribution for Ukraine to €4.6 billion ($4.9 billion)," according to European Council officials.

The US and its NATO allies ramped up their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Will Keep Giving Military Aid to Ukraine, White House Says
13 April, 11:13 GMT
Moscow has repeatedly warned countries that send weapons to Ukraine that it sees these military shipments as legitimate targets and that such deliveries would add to escalating the Ukraine conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that providing Kiev with arms is tantamount to direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

On the Moscow­-Kiev peace negotiations, Russia has repeatedly signaled a readiness to sit down for such talks even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier inked a special law that prevents his country from engaging in peace parleys with the Kremlin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, noted that he is tired of addressing Washington's remarks that Moscow does not want to hold a dialogue with Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in turn stated that Zelensky’s previous remarks that there will be no Minsk-3 negotiating format "absolutely confirm" Kiev’s unwillingness to conduct peace talks with Moscow.
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine to “protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years,” according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stressed that the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine as well as bring to justice all war criminals who are responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.
