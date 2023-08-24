https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/feds-latest-victim-us-mortgage-rates-hit-20-year-high-1112868616.html

Fed's Latest Victim: US Mortgage Rates Hit 20-Year High

Fed's Latest Victim: US Mortgage Rates Hit 20-Year High

Real estate is a major driver of the US economy, accounting for 17% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Private home ownership has long served as the gateway to the middle class for working Americans.

2023-08-24T20:12+0000

2023-08-24T20:12+0000

2023-08-24T20:11+0000

americas

freddie mac

real estate

home sales

us

mortgage

interest rate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094954209_0:0:3539:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_00aaeda58bc32686b28ab20ba53649ea.jpg

Freddie Mac, the state-chartered mortgage aggregator, announced on Thursday that 30-year fixed-rate mortgages had hit their highest point in more than 20 years. The trend has put a damper on home sales and highlighted one of the many risks associated with the Federal Reserve’s response to inflation.“This week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached its highest level since 2001 and indications of ongoing economic strength will likely continue to keep upward pressure on rates in the short-term,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a news release.The firm noted that on Thursday, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.23%, up from 7.09% just a week prior and 5.55% at this time last year. A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged at 6.55% on Thursday, up from 6.46% a week ago and 4.85% a year ago, Freddie Mac said.The last time mortgage rates were this high was in June 2001. The result is that fewer Americans are buying or selling homes, especially first-time buyers. Recent data from the National Association of Realtors shows that home sales had fallen by 16.6% in July 2023 as compared to the same month last year. There’s little surprise as to why, either: home prices are at their highest in 40 years.The cause of both is the same: the Federal Reserve’s effective federal funds rate, which sits at a 22-year high amid the central bank’s efforts to clamp down on inflation. The interest rate restricts how much banks can lend to each other overnight, which puts a damper on borrowing and slows down investment. The gamble is that doing so stops the currency from depreciating before it stops the economy from working and plunges it into a recession.“Instead of talking about rates falling to 6% this year, the question is how much above 7% are we going to go?”Despite the high interest rates - which could still go higher, thanks to new economic troubles in recent weeks - economic forecasters at the Fed and in private banking institutions alike have softened their previously-dire expectations for the US economy in the coming months.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/theyre-not-getting-anything-official-us-economic-numbers-belie-decadeslong-great-stagnation-1112398940.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

mortgage rates; inflation; freddie mac; us real estate