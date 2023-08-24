International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/iran-reveals-what-percentage-of-its-military-equipment-is-homegrown-1112867766.html
Iran Reveals What Percentage of Its Military Equipment is Homegrown
Iran Reveals What Percentage of Its Military Equipment is Homegrown
Facing decades of sanctions pressure from its pre-1979 go-to arms suppliers, the Islamic Republic has established a penchant for making its most important military equipment domestically whenever possible. Over the past 40+ years, the country’s defense industry has created world-class missiles, air defense systems and drones, mostly from scratch.
2023-08-24T19:00+0000
2023-08-24T19:03+0000
military
iran
islamic republic
quds force
qasem soleimani
middle east
military equipment
military industry
defense industry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112837248_0:163:3072:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_74947b7d3e26153faa45319b05b605ec.jpg
Iran produces as much as nine-tenths of its military equipment domestically, a senior defense official has revealed.Speaking to Lebanese media, Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik indicated that since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Iran has “transformed from an importer of weapons into a country that manufactures about 90 percent of its military needs.”True to the spokesman’s words, Iran has not invaded another country since 1795, when Persian troops captured and sacked Tbilisi, Georgia before being beaten back and ceding most of its Caucasus territories to Russia after the Russo-Persian War of 1804. The country has participated in several defensive wars since 1979, including the brutal Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988, and several foreign-backed insurgencies. Iran also sent advisors from its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force to assist Lebanese militias during the 2006 Lebanese-Israeli War, and to help Syrian forces battling an assortment of foreign-backed Jihadists from 2012 onward.Recognized as one of the top scientific powers in the world, modern Iran has built a large and complex military-industrial complex, showcasing an array of advanced reconnaissance and strike drones, as well as advanced military satellites, air defense systems, ramjet-powered cruise missile technology, and even a hypersonic missile. Iran has not hesitated to use its weapons to defend its interests, even against the United States, shooting down a US spy drone over Iranian airspace in the Strait of Hormuz in 2019, and launching about a dozen ballistic missiles at a pair of US military bases in neighboring Iraq after the January 2020 US assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/iran-showcases-latest-achievements-at-defense-industry-exhibition--1112838705.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/irans-new-mohajer-10-drone-shows-its-achieved-deterrence-without-nuclear-weapons---expert-1112822702.html
iran
islamic republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112837248_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d5f043a631539b408f7f3c4c4b899ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, islamic republic, defense, military industrial complex, military industry, military technology
iran, islamic republic, defense, military industrial complex, military industry, military technology

Iran Reveals What Percentage of Its Military Equipment is Homegrown

19:00 GMT 24.08.2023 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 24.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / Atta KenareA general view of Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition.
A general view of Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Facing decades of sanctions pressure from its pre-1979 go-to arms suppliers, the Islamic Republic has established a penchant for making its most important military equipment domestically whenever possible. Over the past 40+ years, the country’s defense industry has created world-class missiles, air defense systems and drones, mostly from scratch.
Iran produces as much as nine-tenths of its military equipment domestically, a senior defense official has revealed.
Speaking to Lebanese media, Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik indicated that since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Iran has “transformed from an importer of weapons into a country that manufactures about 90 percent of its military needs.”
Characterizing the Islamic Republic as among the top ten nations in the world in terms of defense technology, Talaei-Nik nevertheless stressed that the country uses its equipment only for defense, and “has not and will never be the initiator of any war.” Iran will also “spare no effort in decisively defending its independence and security,” he said.
A picture shows Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition, on August 23, 2023 in Tehran. Iran unveiled on August 22 its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, state media reported. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Multimedia
Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition
09:40 GMT
True to the spokesman’s words, Iran has not invaded another country since 1795, when Persian troops captured and sacked Tbilisi, Georgia before being beaten back and ceding most of its Caucasus territories to Russia after the Russo-Persian War of 1804. The country has participated in several defensive wars since 1979, including the brutal Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988, and several foreign-backed insurgencies. Iran also sent advisors from its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force to assist Lebanese militias during the 2006 Lebanese-Israeli War, and to help Syrian forces battling an assortment of foreign-backed Jihadists from 2012 onward.
Recognized as one of the top scientific powers in the world, modern Iran has built a large and complex military-industrial complex, showcasing an array of advanced reconnaissance and strike drones, as well as advanced military satellites, air defense systems, ramjet-powered cruise missile technology, and even a hypersonic missile. Iran has not hesitated to use its weapons to defend its interests, even against the United States, shooting down a US spy drone over Iranian airspace in the Strait of Hormuz in 2019, and launching about a dozen ballistic missiles at a pair of US military bases in neighboring Iraq after the January 2020 US assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.
Iran's new Mohajer-10 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) combat drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
Analysis
Iran’s New Mohajer-10 Drone Shows It’s ‘Achieved Deterrence Without Nuclear Weapons’ - Expert
Yesterday, 17:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала