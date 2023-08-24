https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/putin-offers-condolences-to-families-of-those-killed-in-private-plane-crash-in-tver-region-1112862069.html

Putin Offers Condolences to Families of Those Killed in Private Plane Crash in Tver Region

Putin Offers Condolences to Families of Those Killed in Private Plane Crash in Tver Region

On August 23, an Embraer Legacy plane crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver Region, about 300 kilometers away from Moscow. 24.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-24T16:02+0000

2023-08-24T16:02+0000

2023-08-24T16:24+0000

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456242_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_a12470df5b0451a0060769c0edd81266.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the private plane crash in the Tver Region.According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a private Embraer Legacy aircraft flying from Moscow to St Petersburg went down near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region on Wednesday. All ten people on board were killed, according to preliminary information. The Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Private military company (PMC) Wagner Group, was among the passengers on board, according to the passenger list.Prigozhin was a talented man but with a difficult fate, Putin said.The Private military company Wagner has made a significant contribution to fight against Nazism in Ukraine, the president emphasized."It seems that the primary data indicate that employees of the Wagner company were also there. I would like to note that these are people who have made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine," Putin said during a meeting with Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic.The Russian president added that the country remembers, knows and "will not forget" about Wagner’s contribution to fight against Nazism.On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said an Embraer Legacy private airplane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all ten people on board. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed late on Wednesday that Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers on board the flight.Putin mentioned that the Head of Russia’s Investigative Committee reported about start of investigation of crash of plane with Prigozhin on board.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/what-is-known-so-far-about-deadly-business-jet-crash-in-tver-region-1112827671.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin