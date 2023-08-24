https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-expects-japan-to-provide-full-details-about-water-discharge-from-fukushima--moscow-1112846400.html
Russia Expects Japan to Provide Full Details About Water Discharge From Fukushima – Moscow
Russia is closely monitoring the water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) and expects that Japan will provide all the necessary information regarding this process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the NPP’s operator, TEPCO started dumping the treated waste water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean, having diluted it with sea water in advance. The process is being broadcast live by leading Japanese television companies.
Russia is closely monitoring the water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) and expects that Japan will provide all the necessary information regarding this process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are closely monitoring the development of the situation and expect that the Japanese government will demonstrate full transparency regarding the impact of the discharge of water used to cool the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant’s reactor on the state of the environment, providing all the necessary information to the interested states, up to the possibility of taking environmental samples at the dumping site," Zakharova said.
Japan’s decision to discharge treated nuclear-tainted water into the Pacific faced criticism from South Korea and China, who fear radioactive contamination. The International Atomic Energy Agency argued that the treated wastewater will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.
Tokyo said that it had to discharge the treated water as it urgently needed to free up space at the Fukushima NPP
. Japan initially planned to begin discharging water purified of all radionuclides except tritium into the ocean 0.6 miles from the station this spring. However, the deadline was pushed back to the summer of 2023 due to adverse weather conditions and other factors. The process is expected to take up to 30 years.
The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred on March 11, 2011. The plant was severely damaged by a magnitude 9 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean. This triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down. The accident is considered the worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident in 1986 and has resulted in widespread contamination of local soil and water. The disaster left 22,200 people dead or missing.