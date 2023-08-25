https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/bolivian-president-calls-prospects-for-strengthening-ties-with-russia-good-1112879164.html
Bolivian President Calls Prospects for Strengthening Ties With Russia Good
Bolivian President Calls Prospects for Strengthening Ties With Russia Good
Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he sees prospects for the strengthening of relations between his country and Russia.
2023-08-25T09:28+0000
2023-08-25T09:28+0000
2023-08-25T09:28+0000
world
russia
bolivia
brazil
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112879004_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0c52f4e461cfcdc90fa6dc7c9e5978b9.jpg
"I believe that we can develop more [spheres of cooperation]. Deepening of our ties will always be good," the president said, adding that in the last three years, Russian-Bolivian cooperation has been developing at a good pace. Arce also said that the countries cooperate in important spheres such as nuclear research, including in medicine, and lithium. During the interview, the president also expressed hopes that Bolivia will soon join the BRICS group of developing countries and said that he plans to visit Russia in 2024. The Bolivian president attended the three-day summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which was held in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday. The BRICS announced that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/how-brics-summit-2023-spelled-end-to-western-centric-world-order-1112861182.html
russia
bolivia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112879004_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9d1e7b5dea5d0ff7f46cdfecdb3c8c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bolivian president luis arce, strengthening of relations, strengthening ties with russia
bolivian president luis arce, strengthening of relations, strengthening ties with russia
Bolivian President Calls Prospects for Strengthening Ties With Russia Good
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he sees prospects for the strengthening of relations between his country and Russia.
"I believe that we can develop more [spheres of cooperation]. Deepening of our ties will always be good," the president said, adding that in the last three years, Russian-Bolivian cooperation has been developing at a good pace.
Arce also said that the countries cooperate in important spheres such as nuclear research, including in medicine, and lithium.
During the interview, the president also expressed hopes that Bolivia will soon join the BRICS group of developing countries and said that he plans to visit Russia in 2024.
The Bolivian president attended the three-day summit of the BRICS
group of major emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which was held in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday. The BRICS announced that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the bloc.