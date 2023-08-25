International
Bolivian President Calls Prospects for Strengthening Ties With Russia Good
Bolivian President Calls Prospects for Strengthening Ties With Russia Good
Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he sees prospects for the strengthening of relations between his country and Russia.
"I believe that we can develop more [spheres of cooperation]. Deepening of our ties will always be good," the president said, adding that in the last three years, Russian-Bolivian cooperation has been developing at a good pace. Arce also said that the countries cooperate in important spheres such as nuclear research, including in medicine, and lithium. During the interview, the president also expressed hopes that Bolivia will soon join the BRICS group of developing countries and said that he plans to visit Russia in 2024. The Bolivian president attended the three-day summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which was held in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday. The BRICS announced that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the bloc.
Bolivian President Calls Prospects for Strengthening Ties With Russia Good

09:28 GMT 25.08.2023
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he sees prospects for the strengthening of relations between his country and Russia.
"I believe that we can develop more [spheres of cooperation]. Deepening of our ties will always be good," the president said, adding that in the last three years, Russian-Bolivian cooperation has been developing at a good pace.
Arce also said that the countries cooperate in important spheres such as nuclear research, including in medicine, and lithium.
During the interview, the president also expressed hopes that Bolivia will soon join the BRICS group of developing countries and said that he plans to visit Russia in 2024.
The Bolivian president attended the three-day summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which was held in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday. The BRICS announced that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the bloc.
World
World
How BRICS Summit 2023 Spelled End to Western-Centric World Order
Yesterday, 17:59 GMT
