BRICS Continues Talks on Creating Payment Instruments Independent From West - Moscow
BRICS countries continue consultations on the creation of payment instruments independent from the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
"Consultations are continuing on the creation of effective payment instruments within the BRICS framework, independent of the West, as well as a secure platform for multilateral cross-border settlements," Ryabkov told a press conference, following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.If some Western country stops it sanctions policy and submits an application to join BRICS, it will be considered, Ryabkov said.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan intends to pay a visit to Russia, Sergey Ryabkov said."I understand that we will continue contacts with our Turkish colleagues. Among other things, the visit of the Turkish foreign minister to Russia is planned," Ryabkov told reporters.The New Development Bank of BRICS did not refuse to finance Russian projects, there were difficulties due to the policy pursued by the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Friday.With the change of the bank's leadership, Russia sees the desire of this financial association to find creative ways to solve this problem, the diplomat added.Russia continues to remove obstacles that need to be overcome in order to interact with the BRICS bank, he said.
BRICS Continues Talks on Creating Payment Instruments Independent From West - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - BRICS countries continue consultations on the creation of payment instruments independent from the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
"Consultations are continuing on the creation of effective payment instruments within the BRICS framework, independent of the West, as well as a secure platform for multilateral cross-border settlements," Ryabkov told a press conference, following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
If some Western country stops it sanctions policy and submits an application to join BRICS
, it will be considered, Ryabkov said.
"If someone from the Western group that suddenly finds BRICS highly attractive decides to break the ranks and ... refuses to apply the sanctions policy against any of the states included in the association and files an application, then in accordance with the procedure, we will consider," Ryabkov told reporters.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan intends to pay a visit to Russia, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"I understand that we will continue contacts with our Turkish colleagues. Among other things, the visit of the Turkish foreign minister to Russia is planned," Ryabkov told reporters.
The New Development Bank of BRICS
did not refuse to finance Russian projects, there were difficulties due to the policy pursued by the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Friday.
"The New Development Bank did not refuse to finance projects in Russia: there were difficulties in the implementation of some aspects of this work due to sanctions pressure from a Western group hostile to us," Ryabkov told reporters.
With the change of the bank's leadership, Russia sees the desire of this financial association to find creative ways to solve this problem, the diplomat added.
Russia continues to remove obstacles that need to be overcome in order to interact with the BRICS bank, he said.