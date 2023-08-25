International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses About 310 Soldiers in Donetsk, Kupyansk Directions - MoD
Ukraine Loses About 310 Soldiers in Donetsk, Kupyansk Directions - MoD
Ukraine has lost about 310 soldiers in the Donetsk and Kupyansk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Enemy losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and two D-20 howitzers," the ministry said, adding that Russia also successfully repelled three attacks in this direction. In addition, Russia repelled three Ukrainian attacks and Kiev lost up to 50 military in the Kupyansk direction, in the South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions Russia repelled two attacks and Kiev lost a total of 205 soldiers, while in the Zaporozhye direction Ukraine lost 110 military with Russia repelling five enemy attacks, the ministry said.As many as 73 Ukrainian drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare during the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said."In addition, 73 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare during the past day," the ministry said in a statement.
11:45 GMT 25.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost about 310 soldiers in the Donetsk and Kupyansk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Enemy losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and two D-20 howitzers," the ministry said, adding that Russia also successfully repelled three attacks in this direction.
In addition, Russia repelled three Ukrainian attacks and Kiev lost up to 50 military in the Kupyansk direction, in the South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions Russia repelled two attacks and Kiev lost a total of 205 soldiers, while in the Zaporozhye direction Ukraine lost 110 military with Russia repelling five enemy attacks, the ministry said.
As many as 73 Ukrainian drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare during the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
World
Depleted Uranium Munitions Make Ukraine 'Unlivable' - Moscow
04:18 GMT
"In addition, 73 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare during the past day," the ministry said in a statement.
