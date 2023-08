https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-destroys-air-target-detection-radar-station-near-zaporozhye-1112815939.html

Russia Destroys Air Target Detection Radar Station Near Zaporozhye

Russia Destroys Air Target Detection Radar Station Near Zaporozhye

Russian troops wiped out a Ukrainian radar station for detecting and tracking air targets near the city of Zaporozhye, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Wednesday.

"A P-18 radar station for detecting and tracking air targets was destroyed near the city of Zaporozhye," the ministry said. Russia repelled four attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, while Ukraine lost up to 80 military, the ministry added. "During the day, up to 80 Ukrainian military, four cars, a Polish-made Krab and a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units, a D-30 howitzer, three US-made M119 howitzers, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the ministry said.

