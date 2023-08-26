https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/no-biden-cant-wage-forever-war-in-ukraine-1112913227.html

No, Biden Can't Wage Forever War in Ukraine

Biden administration officials appear to be fixing for a new "forever war" in Ukraine, as per the US mainstream press. Does Washington have enough resources for a protracted conflict?

The US mainstream media has hinted at the possibility of a new Ukraine counteroffensive next year. Reportedly, Biden administration officials are privately bracing for a "war of attrition" that will last well into next year.According to The Wall Street Journal, "military strategists and policymakers across the West are already starting to think about next year’s spring offensive" while preparing for a protracted conflict. Having analyzed the publications, one DC-based think tank, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, has raised the question whether the White House is going to unleash a new "forever war" in Ukraine.Why NATO Weapons Can't Tip Balance in Ukraine's FavorThe provision of more NATO-grade conventional weapons won't become a "magic bullet" for Ukraine, either, according to the military analyst. Pyne takes the reports about planned deliveries of General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons to Kiev and training of Ukrainian pilots undertaken by the US and its NATO allies with a pinch of salt.He believes that the provision of 50-60 early-model F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is unlikely to make much of a difference in the course of the conflict.The military expert noted that US advocates of further weapons supplies to Kiev have been insisting since April 2022 that "if the West just provides with a limited number of additional major weapon systems, then somehow that will enable Ukraine to force Russian troops back to Russia’s pre-2014 borders." However, all those predictions have proven wrong.It's Becoming Hard for Biden to Get New Money for UkraineWhat's more, the Biden administration is going to have a difficult time getting additional aid approved by Congress, according to the former Pentagon officer.An August SSRS survey indicated that 55% of Americans are against Congress authorizing more funds for Ukraine, while 45% believe it should authorize such funding. Meanwhile, 51% say that the US has already done enough to help Ukraine, while 48% say it should do more. Back in February 2022, 62% of American respondents believed the US should have been doing more.The survey results came as the Ukrainian military got bogged down, sustaining massive losses in terms of military equipment and manpower.Meanwhile, the White House is trying to put on a brave face and shift the whole blame for the botched counteroffensive on Kiev.Per the military expert, the Biden administration appears to be engaged in "the first deliberate and sustained unauthorized leak campaign" since the conflict began "with multiple big liberal media outlets now saying Ukraine’s counteroffensive is faltering because they are not concentrating all their resources on breaking through on the southern front to the Black Sea."Still, some US newspapers have raised questions about the quality of US training and war planning, while informing their readers that Ukraine shifted back to its old tactics after NATO-trained Ukrainian troops armed with Western weapons failed to make any progress on the ground.How Zelensky Throws Sand in Gears of Possible Peace InitiativeAs excitement over the Ukrainian counteroffensive morphed into deep disappointment, the US press is now quoting some American officials and insiders privately wondering if they should have listened to outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who proposed last November to consider peace talks. At the same time, they seem irritated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's maximalist claims that Ukraine should grab all territories which belonged to it prior to 2014.In his latest interview with The Washington Post, Milley signaled that the Ukraine debacle could still be solved through diplomatic means. Pyne also doesn't believe that the window of opportunity for peace talks has closed.Pyne is inclined to think that Zelensky is currently twisting the White House's arm into prolonging the conflict. The EMP Task Force scholar noted that President Joe Biden reportedly offered Russia to keep all of its newly admitted territories back in January 2023 without closing the door on Ukrainian NATO membership. However, Zelensky is said to have vetoed the peace proposal.Earlier, it was the Ukrainian president who outlawed Ukrainian officials from negotiating a peace agreement with Russia and who has been "the principal obstacle to negotiating a peaceful end" to the conflict, the former Pentagon officer emphasized.It appears that the White House has walked into its own trap in Ukraine, seemingly unable to halt the hostilities or prolong the conflict further at one and the same time.

