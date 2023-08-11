https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/alexander-mercouris-how-zelensky-blackmails-the-us---1112524718.html

Alexander Mercouris: How Zelensky ‘Blackmails’ the US

Alexander Mercouris: How Zelensky ‘Blackmails’ the US

Ukraine has mastered the art of pulling the strings of DC policymakers and will do whatever it takes to smother any potential peace process, Alexander Mercouris, lawyer and geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

2023-08-11T11:30+0000

2023-08-11T11:30+0000

2023-08-11T11:39+0000

us

analysis

opinion

alexander mercouris

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

washington

congress

foreign agents registration act (fara)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111867520_0:82:1585:974_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc2597722a6043868de28bb10d2138d.jpg

Changes in the tone of the West's press coverage of the botched Ukrainian counteroffensive suggest that the Washington foreign policy establishment has started to search for a face-saving exit from the Ukrainian debacle."It might all work well for the United States to start talking to the Russians, to say to the Russians, 'we are interested in some kind of compromise'," Alexander Mercouris, lawyer and geopolitical analyst, and cohost of the Duran podcast told Sputnik. "But getting the Ukrainians to come round is going to prove extremely difficult".The Kiev regime openly opposes any scenario of a ceasefire in Ukraine and is likely to derail any Western-led peace initiatives, the analyst stressed.Ukrainian Leadership Doesn't Want Diplomatic OutcomeMykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky minces no words in chastising those advocating a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations with Russia. Kiev regime officials believe that a ceasefire or freezing the conflict would mean only one thing - Russia's actual victory and Vladimir Putin's personal triumph.Judging from Podolyak's earlier statements, the Kiev regime desires nothing less than degrading and dismembering Russia."[Russia] have to come up with a different name for themselves. They have to shrink in size, they have to change their rhetoric. They have to go to court and so on. I want you and me to consciously understand what our key task is, why we cannot stop in the middle of the road, already realizing what price we are paying for the fact that today it is possible to finally resolve this issue with Russia," Podolyak said on August 3 in a TV interview.Per Mercouris, Kiev's hardball approach is nothing new. The history of the Vietnam and Afghanistan wars serves as an example, where neither the government of South Vietnam nor the Ghani cabinet in Afghanistan were willing to negotiate and make compromises with their rivals. Saigon continued to oppose Washington's peace efforts up until South Vietnam collapsed. Likewise, then-Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani continued to refuse to talk to the Taliban* until the moment finally came when the militant group marched into Kabul, according to the analyst.Why is Ukraine's Dependence on the US Making DC Vulnerable?The only possible way out, seen by the analyst, are direct talks between Washington and Moscow with regard to a peace settlement in Ukraine. Plausibly, Ukraine's extreme dependence now on the United States and on Western powers could help Washington force the Kiev regime into accepting a peace framework agreed between Moscow and Washington.That being said, Ukraine's excessive dependence on the US and NATO is a double-edged sword, as the Zelensky government has reached the point when it could blackmail the United States. The United States was incredibly unwise to overcommit and overinvest in Ukraine, according to Mercouris.The Zelensky regime can play on that by reminding Washington that it has already invested too much in the Ukraine proxy war, and therefore it can't just cut the Kiev regime off. If the US dumps Ukraine, then the Kiev regime would collapse and the blame for that would be laid at the door of the Biden administration, according to the analyst.He noted that the same argument was used in the cases of South Vietnam and Afghanistan in the past, and Ukraine is likely to employ this rhetoric too."Now, of course, as in any blackmail-type situation, the victim of blackmail only becomes a victim if they let themselves be blackmailed," Mercouris remarked. "Ultimately, the United States can simply turn off the tap. But it is not as straightforward and as simple as people think," the analyst noted.How Could Ukraine Blackmail the Biden Administration?Ukraine has tools to make its political blackmail work, according to Mercouris. Since 2014, the Ukrainians have funneled extensive resources into building up a strong lobbyist network in Washington, DC.As per the Quincy Institute, a DC-based think tank, Ukraine’s agents had done "an extraordinary amount of work" prior to Russia’s special operation which started on February 24, 2022. Particularly, in their 2021 Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings, firms reported engaging in 13,541 "political activities" on behalf of Ukrainians. For comparison's sake, the Saudi lobby – named as one of the largest foreign lobbies in Washington DC – reported just 2,834 contacts in the same timeframe. According to Quincy's study, with over 13,000 political activities reported in 2021 alone, the pro-Ukraine lobby "was able to devote considerable attention to a number of key fields that serve to shape US foreign policy and public opinion."What should be kept in mind is that historically, not all lobbies were capable of achieving their objectives in the face of broader US geopolitical interests, the expert remarked. Thus, South Vietnam also had its lobby in DC before its collapse. Similarly, the Kuomintang, a former ruling party in Taiwan, argued passionately in the 1960s against any move by the United States to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Nonetheless, the Nixon administration got the ball rolling on normalization with Beijing in the early 1970s, which eventually resulted in the establishment of diplomatic relations with China in 1979 under then-President Jimmy Carter.However, currently, the world is in uncharted waters, since the stakes in the Ukraine conflict and emotions are much higher, the analyst contends.According to Mercouris, the question is: How much stronger is this particular lobby, in a position to succeed where the previous lobbies failed?"Of course, one can't predict the outcome with any enormous confidence," the expert concluded.* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/us-lawmaker-questions-new-aid-to-ukraine-amid-lack-of-accurate-accounting-1112521336.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/ukraines-attrition-rate-suggests-counteroffensive-is-over-1112393002.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/washington-becoming-weary-of-zelenskys-never-ending-demands-for-aid---reports-1112084738.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/white-house-steamrolls-over-poll-showing-americans-dont-want-to-fund-ukraine-1112513270.html

ukraine

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden, volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian counteroffensive, us military aid to ukraine, us public support to ukraine fading, ukraine news, ukraine war map, war in ukraine, biden seeks $24 billion more for ukraine, ukraine peace talks, ukraine saudi peace talks, putin peace talks, ceasefire in ukraine, ukrainian lobby in washington, ukrainian lobbyists