Tucker Carlson Rips 'Villain' US Envoy to Hungary, Says America is Run By 'Lunatics'
Renowned US television host Tucker Carlson delivered a speech in Budapest apologizing on behalf of the United States over American ambassador David Pressman's critique of Hungary, and the envoy’s attempts to impose an LGBTQ agenda on the country of strong Christian values. The compelling speech went viral on X, formerly Twitter.
Tucker Carlson did not mince words as he ripped into US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman during an event in Budapest, calling the diplomat a "creep" that needs to be fired for actions "so far from the norms of diplomacy."
The former Fox News host said he felt compelled to apologize for how Washington was “harassing” the country led by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"The world is realigning at high speed, and turning against the United States. But the Biden Administration is spending its time harassing one of our last sincere allies in Europe, Hungary, for the crime of being too Christian," said Carlson at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt After event at Millenáris Park in Budapest.
Hungary has been tightening laws targeting LGBT propaganda under Viktor Orban, who has been in power since 2010. At present, same-sex couples are legally barred from adopting children, and gender change is also prohibited by law. David Pressman, America’s ambassador to Hungary, is a gay human rights lawyer who took up the position in September 2022. The California-born former aide to then-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has frequently mounted open criticism of the Hungarian government, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Earlier this year Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lashed out at Pressman, saying that he had no business interfering in Hungary's domestic affairs.
During his speech in Budapest, Tucker Carlson made the emphatic argument that Pressman, a “political activist and Biden-donor,” was working on behalf of “special interests”, rather than the American people,” and not focusing on building stronger relations with Budapest.
“For a creep like David Pressman . . . to show up in your country and lecture you about your culture – and threaten you because you do things differently from the way they do things where he lives – hurts the United States and is a grave embarrassment to me as an American and an outrage to me as someone who pays his salary… It’s disgusting,” said Carlson.
The entire premise behind “diplomacy” is that countries are different, said Carlson, himself the son of a diplomat. Accordingly, an envoy should not "hector other nations,” or “show up in somebody else's country and scream at them because they're different from you."
The political pundit added, in referense to David Pressman, that he was "embarrassed that I share a country of birth with a man, with a villain like this. It’s horrifying.”
According to Carlson, every time he visited Hungary, it reminded him of America back in 1980s, or as he remembered it from his early youth. However, critics in the West were trying to paint Hungary as a "rogue" state for adhering to its own strong Christian values and refusing to allow foreign envoys to tell telling Hungarians how to live.
As Carlson accused Washington of demanding that Hungarians “worship transvestites," and denounced this as as a case of a "foreign power pushing its weird boutique religion on you, and it’s wrong,” he presumed to give Hungarians some advice:
"Just wait it out. The United States is in a place now where this is not sustainable. You can’t run a global empire on the imposition of boutique sexual politics on countries that don’t want them.”
Weighing in on the current policy of the United States, Tucker Carlson claimed that the people who run his country are "dangerous and Insane".
“They hate Hungary, and they hate it not because of what it’s done but because of what it is. It’s a Christian country, and they hate that. That is enough to incite our policymakers in the United States. That’s exactly why they hate Russia, by the way.”
"People running the United States are no longer even pretending to offer a better life to the people who love there," stated Carlson.
As for the media landscape, there is no “diversity.” And why is this the case? “Because they are lying to you,” said Carlson, adding:
"Anyone who doesn’t lie is punished and pushed off the stage."
As for the Ukraine conflagration, Tucker Carlson stated that people in the US are being lied to about what is actually happening there, saying, “It’s embarrassing to be from a place that has been lied to at scale and believed the lies so thoroughly.”
Tucker Carlson's speech went viral on social media, with a great many users commenting that it was the best they had heard, and praising the pundit for being an "orator par excellence. Many suggested he was a "worthy ambassador of peace and diplomacy for his country."
people on social media praised Tucker Carlson for astutely summing up "everything that was wrong" currently about the Unites States.
