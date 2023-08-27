https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/wagner-head-prigozhin-identified-among-passengers-of-crashed-jet-1112924812.html
Wagner Head Prigozhin Identified Among Passengers of Crashed Jet
10:37 GMT 27.08.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 27.08.2023)
A business jet carrying Prigozhin, six other passengers and three crew went down near a remote town in Russia's Tver region on Wednesday evening. Russian aviation authorities and law enforcement, including the Investigative Committee, launched probes into the incident.
All 10 people onboard the Embraer Legacy 600 jet carrying Evgeny Prigozhin and Wagner's deputy commander have been identified, including Prigozhin himself, Russia's Investigative Committee has said.
"As part of the investigation into the plane crash in Tver region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed...The identities of all ten of the dead have been established. They correspond to the flight manifest," an Investigative Committee spokeswoman said Sunday.
Prigozhin, his deputy, Dmitry Utkin (call sign 'Wagner'), five other passengers and three crew were killed in Wednesday's crash. On Friday, investigators confirmed that the remains of all 10 people onboard the plane had been recovered, and that the jet's flight recorders were found.
Commenting on the crash, Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized Prigozhin as a "man with a difficult fate" and someone who had "made serious mistakes," but also praised him and Wagner for their "significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine."
Some Western leaders and media jumped to accuse Putin
of responsibility for Prigozhin's death, citing the latter's role in June's mutiny attempt. The Kremlin and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus - who helped defuse
the mutiny attempt, vocally dismissed these allegations
. Prigozhin himself said repeatedly, including during June's events, that he remained loyal to Putin as Russia's commander-in-chief, and that his beef was with the Defense Ministry's leadership.