Wagner Head Prigozhin Identified Among Passengers of Crashed Jet

Wagner Head Prigozhin Identified Among Passengers of Crashed Jet

All 10 people onboard the Embraer Legacy 600 jet carrying Evgeny Prigozhin and Wagner's deputy commander have been identified, including Prigozhin himself, Russia's Investigative Committee has said. Prigozhin, his deputy, Dmitry Utkin (call sign 'Wagner'), five other passengers and three crew were killed in Wednesday's crash. On Friday, investigators confirmed that the remains of all 10 people onboard the plane had been recovered, and that the jet's flight recorders were found.Commenting on the crash, Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized Prigozhin as a "man with a difficult fate" and someone who had "made serious mistakes," but also praised him and Wagner for their "significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine."Some Western leaders and media jumped to accuse Putin of responsibility for Prigozhin's death, citing the latter's role in June's mutiny attempt. The Kremlin and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus - who helped defuse the mutiny attempt, vocally dismissed these allegations. Prigozhin himself said repeatedly, including during June's events, that he remained loyal to Putin as Russia's commander-in-chief, and that his beef was with the Defense Ministry's leadership.

