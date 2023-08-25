International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/lukashenko-says-prigozhin-never-asked-him-for-security-guarantees-1112887862.html
Lukashenko Says Prigozhin Never Asked Him for Security Guarantees
Lukashenko Says Prigozhin Never Asked Him for Security Guarantees
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had never asked him for security guarantees.
2023-08-25T13:24+0000
2023-08-25T13:29+0000
world
prigozhin jet crash
alexander lukashenko
embraer
tver region
russia
federal air transport agency
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842691_0:164:3057:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9be619cb20214ba2a4b169e35065f724.jpg
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard. Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway. "To answer this question directly, I do not have to provide security for Prigozhin. That is the first point. Secondly, we never talked about it in that way," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by a Belarusian news agency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/putin-offers-condolences-to-families-of-those-killed-in-private-plane-crash-in-tver-region-1112862069.html
tver region
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842691_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20890f072e6c2743be0d55ede7688cf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prigozhin jet crash, alexander lukashenko, embraer, tver region, russia, federal air transport agency, belarus
prigozhin jet crash, alexander lukashenko, embraer, tver region, russia, federal air transport agency, belarus

Lukashenko Says Prigozhin Never Asked Him for Security Guarantees

13:24 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 25.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexander Astafiev / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Astafiev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had never asked him for security guarantees.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard. Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.
"To answer this question directly, I do not have to provide security for Prigozhin. That is the first point. Secondly, we never talked about it in that way," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by a Belarusian news agency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivers Speech Regarding the Plane Crash in the Tver Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Russia
Putin Offers Condolences to Families of Those Killed in Private Plane Crash in Tver Region
Yesterday, 16:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала