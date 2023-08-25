https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/lukashenko-says-prigozhin-never-asked-him-for-security-guarantees-1112887862.html

Lukashenko Says Prigozhin Never Asked Him for Security Guarantees

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had never asked him for security guarantees.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard. Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway. "To answer this question directly, I do not have to provide security for Prigozhin. That is the first point. Secondly, we never talked about it in that way," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by a Belarusian news agency.

