CSTO Invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, Mongolia as Observers to Exercises in Belarus

Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia invited as observers to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises in Belarus, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.
"Representatives of states that are not CSTO members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia — are invited as observers to the CSTO drills in Belarus," Sidorov told reporters. The use of drones and ways to counter them is one of the topics on the agenda of the drills, the chief of the joint staff added.
10:04 GMT 28.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia invited as observers to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises in Belarus, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.
"Representatives of states that are not CSTO members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia — are invited as observers to the CSTO drills in Belarus," Sidorov told reporters.
The use of drones and ways to counter them is one of the topics on the agenda of the drills, the chief of the joint staff added.
CSTO peacekeeping forces during the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2021 military drills in Kazan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Military
Belarus to Host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 Drills From September 1-6 - Defense Ministry
24 August, 06:23 GMT
