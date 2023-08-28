https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/csto-invited-saudi-arabia-iran-china-mongolia-as-observers-to-exercises-in-belarus-1112942333.html
CSTO Invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, Mongolia as Observers to Exercises in Belarus
CSTO Invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, Mongolia as Observers to Exercises in Belarus
Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia invited as observers to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises in Belarus, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.
"Representatives of states that are not CSTO members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia — are invited as observers to the CSTO drills in Belarus," Sidorov told reporters. The use of drones and ways to counter them is one of the topics on the agenda of the drills, the chief of the joint staff added.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia invited as observers to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises in Belarus, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.
"Representatives of states that are not CSTO members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Mongolia — are invited as observers to the CSTO drills in Belarus
," Sidorov told reporters.
The use of drones and ways to counter them is one of the topics on the agenda of the drills, the chief of the joint staff added.