Burkina Faso Ready to Back Niger if ECOWAS Launches Intervention – Defense Minister

Burkina Faso is preparing for the fact that forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may launch a military intervention in Niger, and the country is ready to support Niamey, Burkinabe Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly told Sputnik.

Burkina Faso is preparing for the fact that forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may launch a military intervention in Niger, and the country is ready to support Niamey, Burkinabe Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly told Sputnik.He added that Burkina Faso is even ready to withdraw from ECOWAS because it considers the association's policy towards Niger illogical.The members of the Economic Community of West African States should not wage wars against each other, and the very idea of such events is shocking, Coulibaly said.He also noted that the organization has a wide network of offices across the region, but its leaders often ignore messages from experts on the ground.Coulibaly additionally called the ECOWAS intention to reinstate the ousted Nigerien president, Mohamed Bazoum, strange, adding that the community itself should help states such as Niger in its fight against terrorism.A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Following the takeover, the ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the military and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, the ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum.No Talks of Establishing Russian Military Base in Burkina Faso UnderwayThere are no plans to establish a Russian military base in Burkina Faso, Burkinabe Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly said.The minister said that Burkina Faso should be provided with the necessary means to fight on its own.The minister also mentioned the new concept of "volunteers for the defense of the homeland," which stipulates the creation of small armed groups from the population to fight terrorists.

