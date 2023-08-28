https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/putin-plans-to-make-international-trips-in-fall---kremlin-1112947095.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make international trips in the fall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"They [trips] are planned, yes. They are planned in the fall, we will also inform you in due time," Peskov told reporters.In addition, the spokesman noted that there are agreements on the date of meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"They [trips] are planned, yes. They are planned in the fall, we will also inform you in due time," Peskov told reporters.
In addition, the spokesman noted that there are agreements on the date of meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
“I already said yesterday that the meeting will indeed take place soon, we will inform about it in a timely manner. There are certain agreements on the dates of the announcement, and we intend to stick to these agreements,” Peskov clarified.