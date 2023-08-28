https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/putin-plans-to-make-international-trips-in-fall---kremlin-1112947095.html

Putin Plans to Make International Trips in Fall - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make international trips in the fall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"They [trips] are planned, yes. They are planned in the fall, we will also inform you in due time," Peskov told reporters.In addition, the spokesman noted that there are agreements on the date of meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

