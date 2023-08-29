https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/musk-zuckerberg-to-attend-us-congress-ai-forum---reports-1112955783.html
Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports
Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports
Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend a congressional forum on artificial intelligence (AI) next month alongside other industry leaders, US media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-08-29T04:45+0000
2023-08-29T04:45+0000
2023-08-29T04:45+0000
beyond politics
mark zuckerberg
elon musk
congress
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_0:252:2746:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_257ecd6ce05c59468658f332716094ea.jpg
Musk and Zuckerberg will participate in a closed-door AI insight forum on September 13, the report said on Monday. The forum is organized by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The event is intended to inform members of Congress about AI technology and build the foundations for regulation, the report said. Musk and Zuckerberg will attend the event amid back-and-forth talk of a physical fight between the two social media moguls. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will also attend the forum, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/musk-to-sue-soros-funded-ngo-over-suppression-of-free-speech-1112841566.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_8:0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edaeeb29b9b85c42d479a20083315106.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, mark zuckerberg, ai, open ai, fight
elon musk, mark zuckerberg, ai, open ai, fight
Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend a congressional forum on artificial intelligence (AI) next month alongside other industry leaders, US media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Musk and Zuckerberg will participate in a closed-door AI insight forum on September 13, the report said on Monday. The forum is organized by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The event is intended to inform members of Congress about AI technology and build the foundations for regulation, the report said.
Musk and Zuckerberg will attend the event amid back-and-forth talk of a physical fight
between the two social media moguls. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will also attend the forum, the report added.