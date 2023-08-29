International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/musk-zuckerberg-to-attend-us-congress-ai-forum---reports-1112955783.html
Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports
Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports
Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend a congressional forum on artificial intelligence (AI) next month alongside other industry leaders, US media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-08-29T04:45+0000
2023-08-29T04:45+0000
beyond politics
mark zuckerberg
elon musk
congress
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_0:252:2746:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_257ecd6ce05c59468658f332716094ea.jpg
Musk and Zuckerberg will participate in a closed-door AI insight forum on September 13, the report said on Monday. The forum is organized by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The event is intended to inform members of Congress about AI technology and build the foundations for regulation, the report said. Musk and Zuckerberg will attend the event amid back-and-forth talk of a physical fight between the two social media moguls. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will also attend the forum, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/musk-to-sue-soros-funded-ngo-over-suppression-of-free-speech-1112841566.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_8:0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edaeeb29b9b85c42d479a20083315106.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, mark zuckerberg, ai, open ai, fight
elon musk, mark zuckerberg, ai, open ai, fight

Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports

04:45 GMT 29.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANThis combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, X (ex-Twitter) and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, X (ex-Twitter) and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend a congressional forum on artificial intelligence (AI) next month alongside other industry leaders, US media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Musk and Zuckerberg will participate in a closed-door AI insight forum on September 13, the report said on Monday. The forum is organized by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The event is intended to inform members of Congress about AI technology and build the foundations for regulation, the report said.
Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
World
Musk to Sue Soros-Funded NGO Over 'Suppression' of Free Speech
24 August, 10:20 GMT
Musk and Zuckerberg will attend the event amid back-and-forth talk of a physical fight between the two social media moguls. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will also attend the forum, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала