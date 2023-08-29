https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/musk-zuckerberg-to-attend-us-congress-ai-forum---reports-1112955783.html

Musk, Zuckerberg to Attend US Congress AI Forum - Reports

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend a congressional forum on artificial intelligence (AI) next month alongside other industry leaders, US media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Musk and Zuckerberg will participate in a closed-door AI insight forum on September 13, the report said on Monday. The forum is organized by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The event is intended to inform members of Congress about AI technology and build the foundations for regulation, the report said. Musk and Zuckerberg will attend the event amid back-and-forth talk of a physical fight between the two social media moguls. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will also attend the forum, the report added.

