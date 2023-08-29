International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Wants to Believe West Supports Destruction of ‘Everything Russian’ - Kremlin
Kiev wants to believe that the West supports Ukraine in its desire to destroy "everything Russian," including in Crimea, but does not understand risks of dragging others into the conflict, and therefore different points of view clash, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2023-08-29T11:39+0000
2023-08-29T11:50+0000
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that the West supports Ukraine in everything, including Kiev’s strikes on Crimea.
29.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev wants to believe that the West supports Ukraine in its desire to destroy "everything Russian," including in Crimea, but does not understand risks of dragging others into the conflict, and therefore different points of view clash, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that the West supports Ukraine in everything, including Kiev’s strikes on Crimea.

"The representatives of the Kiev regime want to believe in this, and, of course, they want to do everything possible and impossible in order to drag Western countries into this conflict as deeply as possible. We understand that the countries of the West are aware of the danger of this and are aware that the costs of such involvement are inevitable. Therefore, now there is this clash of points of view, we are watching this very carefully," Peskov told reporters when asked about Podolyak’s statement.

