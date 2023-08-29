https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/ukraine-wants-to-believe-west-supports-destruction-of-everything-russian---kremlin-1112962521.html
Ukraine Wants to Believe West Supports Destruction of ‘Everything Russian’ - Kremlin
Kiev wants to believe that the West supports Ukraine in its desire to destroy "everything Russian," including in Crimea, but does not understand risks of dragging others into the conflict, and therefore different points of view clash, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that the West supports Ukraine in everything, including Kiev’s strikes on Crimea.
Ukraine Wants to Believe West Supports Destruction of ‘Everything Russian’ - Kremlin
11:39 GMT 29.08.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 29.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev wants to believe that the West supports Ukraine in its desire to destroy "everything Russian," including in Crimea, but does not understand risks of dragging others into the conflict, and therefore different points of view clash, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.