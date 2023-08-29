Ukraine Wants to Believe West Supports Destruction of ‘Everything Russian’ - Kremlin

"The representatives of the Kiev regime want to believe in this, and, of course, they want to do everything possible and impossible in order to drag Western countries into this conflict as deeply as possible. We understand that the countries of the West are aware of the danger of this and are aware that the costs of such involvement are inevitable. Therefore, now there is this clash of points of view, we are watching this very carefully," Peskov told reporters when asked about Podolyak’s statement.