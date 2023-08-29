https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russia-winning-drone-warfare-as-ukraines-counteroffensive-comes-to-standstill-1112966649.html
Russia Winning Drone Warfare as Ukraine's Counteroffensive Comes to Standstill
The Russian army is actively using advanced drones in its special military operation zone in Ukraine, amid Kiev’s bungled counteroffensive, which claimed the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) no longer have a drone advantage over Russian troops, a US magazine has reported, adding that the time when Kiev had better unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAVs) than Moscow did has passed.
The magazine quoted Ukrainian drone pilot Nikolai Voroshnov as saying that the UAF is “starting to fall behind significantly” in terms of drone warfare.
He specifically referred to the “effective” Russian jamming aimed at tackling Ukrainian drones. “Six months ago, this was not the case: we could fly anywhere, as we wanted. Now, if you enter at a low altitude, the [Russian] anti-drone [systems] will definitely work on you,” Voroshnov said.
The US media outlet noted in this regard that “the Kremlin successfully has institutionalized the acquisition of small drones, including speedy first-person-view (FPV) racing drones
[…] that operators can fit with explosives and fly directly into enemy vehicles and trenches.”
According to the magazine, the Russian military is “buying FPV drones by the hundreds and training regular troops to fly them via virtual-reality headsets”. The UAF, in contrast, “largely still rely on donations to buy FPV drones—and volunteers to operate them,” the news outlet added.
The magazine also mentioned the Russian Armed Forces’ new tactics that stipulate close interaction between various types of drones and fighter bombers carrying satellite-guided glide-bombs.
“It all starts with aerial reconnaissance by Russian Orlan, Zala or Supercam drones carrying day-night cameras. The recon drones spot Ukrainian forces, and then the Lancets, FPV drones and fighter-bombers zero in,” the news outlet pointed out.
The developments unfold against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Army’s futile attempts
to break through the Russian defensive lines, a counteroffensive that President Vladimir Putin said brought no result, causing huge losses in the UAF’s men and materiel.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, Ukraine has lost about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive
on June 4.