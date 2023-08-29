https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russia-winning-drone-warfare-as-ukraines-counteroffensive-comes-to-standstill-1112966649.html

Russia Winning Drone Warfare as Ukraine's Counteroffensive Comes to Standstill

Russia Winning Drone Warfare as Ukraine's Counteroffensive Comes to Standstill

The Russian army is actively using advanced drones in its special military operation zone in Ukraine, amid Kiev’s bungled counteroffensive, which claimed the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) no longer have a drone advantage over Russian troops, a US magazine has reported, adding that the time when Kiev had better unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) than Moscow did has passed.The magazine quoted Ukrainian drone pilot Nikolai Voroshnov as saying that the UAF is “starting to fall behind significantly” in terms of drone warfare.The US media outlet noted in this regard that “the Kremlin successfully has institutionalized the acquisition of small drones, including speedy first-person-view (FPV) racing drones […] that operators can fit with explosives and fly directly into enemy vehicles and trenches.”The magazine also mentioned the Russian Armed Forces’ new tactics that stipulate close interaction between various types of drones and fighter bombers carrying satellite-guided glide-bombs.The developments unfold against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Army’s futile attempts to break through the Russian defensive lines, a counteroffensive that President Vladimir Putin said brought no result, causing huge losses in the UAF’s men and materiel.According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, Ukraine has lost about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive on June 4.

