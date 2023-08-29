International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Convoy on Donetsk Frontlines
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Convoy on Donetsk Frontlines
A reconnaissance unit of the Russian Armed Forces has detected the arrival of a military echelon carrying artillery ammunition at an unloading station.
In a swift and targeted operation, the Russian reconnaissance team successfully neutralized a Ukrainian military convoy on the pivotal Donetsk frontline.The target coordinates were immediately relayed to the ground-based missile complex, which launched a precision strike.As a result of the successful engagement, the Ukrainian convoy saw the destruction of ammunition-laden railcars, around 30 soldiers and up to ten units of military equipment.
📹 Destruction of the military echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR
📹 Destruction of the military echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Convoy on Donetsk Frontlines

A reconnaissance unit of the Russian Armed Forces has detected the arrival of a military echelon carrying artillery ammunition at an unloading station.
In a swift and targeted operation, the Russian reconnaissance team successfully neutralized a Ukrainian military convoy on the pivotal Donetsk frontline.
The target coordinates were immediately relayed to the ground-based missile complex, which launched a precision strike.
As a result of the successful engagement, the Ukrainian convoy saw the destruction of ammunition-laden railcars, around 30 soldiers and up to ten units of military equipment.
