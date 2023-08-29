https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-convoy-on-donetsk-frontlines-1112960419.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Convoy on Donetsk Frontlines
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Convoy on Donetsk Frontlines
A reconnaissance unit of the Russian Armed Forces has detected the arrival of a military echelon carrying artillery ammunition at an unloading station.
In a swift and targeted operation, the Russian reconnaissance team successfully neutralized a Ukrainian military convoy on the pivotal Donetsk frontline.The target coordinates were immediately relayed to the ground-based missile complex, which launched a precision strike.As a result of the successful engagement, the Ukrainian convoy saw the destruction of ammunition-laden railcars, around 30 soldiers and up to ten units of military equipment.
In a swift and targeted operation, the Russian reconnaissance team successfully neutralized a Ukrainian military convoy on the pivotal Donetsk frontline.
The target coordinates were immediately relayed to the ground-based missile complex, which launched a precision strike.
As a result of the successful engagement
, the Ukrainian convoy saw the destruction
of ammunition-laden railcars, around 30 soldiers and up to ten units of military equipment.