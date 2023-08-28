https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/ukraine-loses-over-185-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1112946048.html

Ukraine Loses Over 185 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Kiev has lost more than 185 troops in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

During the past day, the Russian armed forces repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction, seven attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, two in the South Donetsk direction, and two in the Kupyansk direction. "Enemy losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to more than 185 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) combat vehicle," the ministry stated. Ukraine also lost up to 160 servicemen in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added. Moreover, Russian air defense systems have intercepted three Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided bombs, 27 drones and one High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) shell over the given period, the ministry reported.

