https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/ukraine-loses-over-185-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1112946048.html
Ukraine Loses Over 185 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 185 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Kiev has lost more than 185 troops in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2023-08-28T13:22+0000
2023-08-28T13:22+0000
2023-08-28T13:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
donetsk
ukrainian crisis
russian forces
zaporozhye
joint direct attack munition (jdam)
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1c/1112946220_0:62:3219:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_7736c4731df20862de8376babd0c6068.jpg
During the past day, the Russian armed forces repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction, seven attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, two in the South Donetsk direction, and two in the Kupyansk direction. "Enemy losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to more than 185 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) combat vehicle," the ministry stated. Ukraine also lost up to 160 servicemen in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added. Moreover, Russian air defense systems have intercepted three Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided bombs, 27 drones and one High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) shell over the given period, the ministry reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukraine-uses-phosphorus-munitions-in-zaporozhye-direction---military-doctor-1112879548.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1c/1112946220_378:0:3107:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a8cc40b47d3fcdc23d5efc4ba7e68da3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian losses, ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine
russia special military operation, ukrainian losses, ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 185 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has lost more than 185 troops in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
During the past day, the Russian armed forces repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction, seven attacks in the Zaporozhye direction
, two in the South Donetsk direction
, and two in the Kupyansk direction
.
"Enemy losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to more than 185 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles
, two vehicles, a Polish-made Krab
self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) combat vehicle," the ministry stated.
Ukraine also lost up to 160 servicemen in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
Moreover, Russian air defense systems have intercepted three Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)
guided bombs, 27 drones
and one High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
shell over the given period, the ministry reported.