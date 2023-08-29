International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/south-korea-presents-2024-draft-budget-with-slowest-year-over-year-growth-since-2005-1112965227.html
South Korea Presents 2024 Draft Budget With Slowest Year-over-year Growth Since 2005
South Korea Presents 2024 Draft Budget With Slowest Year-over-year Growth Since 2005
The South Korea Finance Ministry has presented next year's draft budget of 656.9 trillion won ($496 billion), which will mark the smallest year-on-year (YOY) increase since 2005 as Seoul seeks maintaining fiscal health, media reported on Tuesday.
2023-08-29T13:34+0000
2023-08-29T13:34+0000
asia
south korea
budget
ukraine
economy
national debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102832797_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_307d50f72c4afe7d86a4a794ae4531fe.jpg
The draft budget is only 2.8% bigger compared to the 2023 budget of 638.7 trillion won, a South Korean news agency noted. By contrast, the budget for 2023 was 5.1% bigger than in 2022. The biggest cut in spending will affect the research and development (R&amp;D) projects, which had been allocated 10.9% annually on average in recent years but failed to bring about enough effective projects and allowed fund "leakages," Choo said. In the 2024 budget the ministry proposed cutting the R&amp;D spending by 16.6% to 25.9 trillion won. Conversely, budget allocations will increase for a number of areas, including defense by 4.5% to 59.5 trillion won, industry by 4.9% to 27.2 trillion won and welfare by 7.5% to 242.8 trillion, as well as official development assistance to 6.5 trillion won from 4.5 trillion won. The draft budget also has 130 billion won earmarked for reconstruction projects in Ukraine, the news agency reported. The budget proposal is due to be submitted to the parliament on Friday for approval, according to the media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/south-korea-races-to-feed-europes-insatiable-hunger-for-weapons--1110765482.html
south korea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102832797_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0aea9fb008de357f7847b24e3c75c40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
choo kyung-ho, korean finance minister, south korea, south korean economy, south korean budget, south korean spending, south korea for ukraine, ukraine-south korea relations, budget draft, budget spending, yoy growth, south korean budget, south korean draft budget, budget proposal, south korean national debt, south korea's national debt
choo kyung-ho, korean finance minister, south korea, south korean economy, south korean budget, south korean spending, south korea for ukraine, ukraine-south korea relations, budget draft, budget spending, yoy growth, south korean budget, south korean draft budget, budget proposal, south korean national debt, south korea's national debt

South Korea Presents 2024 Draft Budget With Slowest Year-over-year Growth Since 2005

13:34 GMT 29.08.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankSeoul city center, South Korea
Seoul city center, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korea Finance Ministry has presented next year's draft budget of 656.9 trillion won ($496 billion), which will mark the smallest year-on-year (YOY) increase since 2005 as Seoul seeks maintaining fiscal health, media reported on Tuesday.
The draft budget is only 2.8% bigger compared to the 2023 budget of 638.7 trillion won, a South Korean news agency noted. By contrast, the budget for 2023 was 5.1% bigger than in 2022.
"The tax revenue for both the current year and 2024 continues to present challenges, as the nation's fiscal landscape grapples with an enlarging deficit and an accumulated national debt exceeding 1,000 trillion won," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho was quoted as saying.
The biggest cut in spending will affect the research and development (R&D) projects, which had been allocated 10.9% annually on average in recent years but failed to bring about enough effective projects and allowed fund "leakages," Choo said. In the 2024 budget the ministry proposed cutting the R&D spending by 16.6% to 25.9 trillion won.
Conversely, budget allocations will increase for a number of areas, including defense by 4.5% to 59.5 trillion won, industry by 4.9% to 27.2 trillion won and welfare by 7.5% to 242.8 trillion, as well as official development assistance to 6.5 trillion won from 4.5 trillion won.
South Korea's K2 tanks cross a river over a floating bridge during a South Korea-US joint river-crossing drill as part of the annual Hoguk military exercise in Yeoju on October 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
Military
South Korea Races to Feed Europe’s Insatiable Hunger for Weapons
29 May, 12:30 GMT
The draft budget also has 130 billion won earmarked for reconstruction projects in Ukraine, the news agency reported.
The budget proposal is due to be submitted to the parliament on Friday for approval, according to the media.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала