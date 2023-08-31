https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/air-defense-system-takes-down-ukrainian-uav-over-russias-bryansk-region-1113028255.html

Air Defense System Takes Down Ukrainian UAV Over Russia's Bryansk Region

Russian air defense systems intercepted another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On August 31, at about 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. The Ukrainian UAV was destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region by the air defense system on duty," the ministry reported.Earlier this week, Russian air defense systems repelled nine drone attacks in several regions and destroyed twelve Ukrainian drones.

