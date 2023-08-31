International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Defense System Takes Down Ukrainian UAV Over Russia's Bryansk Region
Air Defense System Takes Down Ukrainian UAV Over Russia's Bryansk Region
Russian air defense systems intercepted another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On August 31, at about 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. The Ukrainian UAV was destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region by the air defense system on duty," the ministry reported.Earlier this week, Russian air defense systems repelled nine drone attacks in several regions and destroyed twelve Ukrainian drones.
Air Defense System Takes Down Ukrainian UAV Over Russia's Bryansk Region

18:36 GMT 31.08.2023
Remains of Ukrainian UAV
Remains of Ukrainian UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
© Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian air defense systems intercepted another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On August 31, at about 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. The Ukrainian UAV was destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region by the air defense system on duty," the ministry reported.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Child Killed in Russia's Bryansk Region After Ukrainian Shelling
29 August, 14:18 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Child Killed in Russia’s Bryansk Region After Ukrainian Shelling
29 August, 14:18 GMT
Earlier this week, Russian air defense systems repelled nine drone attacks in several regions and destroyed twelve Ukrainian drones.
