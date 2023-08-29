International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Child Killed in Russia’s Bryansk Region After Ukrainian Shelling
Child Killed in Russia's Bryansk Region After Ukrainian Shelling
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are casualties in the Klimovo settlement of Russia’s Bryansk Region that has been under Ukrainian shelling on Tuesday, and a child is... 29.08.2023, Sputnik International
"The armed forces of Ukraine fired on the village of Klimovo from the MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System]. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are casualties, including one child. As a result of the shelling, five civilians, including children, are injured. School buildings, several administrative buildings are damaged, some residential buildings are destroyed. Power supply is interrupted," governor wrote on his Telegram channel.With the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive proving to be largely unsuccessful, the Kiev regime increasingly employs the terrorist strategy of striking fear into the population by attacking peaceful cities with no other purpose than demonstrating “success” at the expense of civilians killed and innocent people’ lives ruined. The terrorist regime of Kiev commits crimes against Russian citizens on a daily basis, shelling peaceful cities, destroying civilian infrastructure, enjoying casualties among civilians.
Child Killed in Russia’s Bryansk Region After Ukrainian Shelling

14:18 GMT 29.08.2023 (Updated: 14:45 GMT 29.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Russian Federation Investigative Committee / Go to the mediabankUkraine Shelled the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region
Ukraine Shelled the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Federation Investigative Committee
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are casualties in the Klimovo settlement of Russia’s Bryansk Region that has been under Ukrainian shelling on Tuesday, and a child is among the victims, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"The armed forces of Ukraine fired on the village of Klimovo from the MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System]. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are casualties, including one child. As a result of the shelling, five civilians, including children, are injured. School buildings, several administrative buildings are damaged, some residential buildings are destroyed. Power supply is interrupted," governor wrote on his Telegram channel.
With the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive proving to be largely unsuccessful, the Kiev regime increasingly employs the terrorist strategy of striking fear into the population by attacking peaceful cities with no other purpose than demonstrating “success” at the expense of civilians killed and innocent people’ lives ruined.
The terrorist regime of Kiev commits crimes against Russian citizens on a daily basis, shelling peaceful cities, destroying civilian infrastructure, enjoying casualties among civilians.
31 July, 16:08 GMT
World
Kiev Regime Uses Daesh Terror Methods to Target Civilians in Crimea - Russian Envoy to UN
31 July, 16:08 GMT
