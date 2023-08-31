https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/attending-physician-for-us-congress-says-mcconnell-can-continue-his-schedule-1113029126.html

US Senator McConnell Can Continue His Schedule After Second Freezing Incident - Physician

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been medically evaluated and given the go-ahead to continue with his schedule as normal, the attending physician for Congress said in a statement on Thursday after the senator a day earlier again froze due to lightheadedness.

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occassional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," the attending physician said in the statement. On Wednesday, McConnell froze during remarks to reporters and appeared to lose his ability to speak in the second such incident this year. McConnell's spokesman said the pause was due to McConnell feeling lightheaded. In July, McConnell similarly fell silent partway through a press conference in Washington. He briefly departed the presser before later returning, claiming he felt fine. Earlier this year, McConnell sustained a concussion during a fall and stepped away after feeling lightheaded, one of McConnell's aides said at the time. A McConnell spokesperson told Sputnik after the incident in July that the senator intends to serve in his party leadership role through the remainder of his term.

