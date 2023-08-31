https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/iaea-mission-completes-regular-rotation-at-zaporozhye-npp-1113022281.html

IAEA Mission Completes Regular Rotation at Zaporozhye NPP

A mission consisting of five inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has completed its regular rotation at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the facility's officials said on Thursday.

"A regular rotation of the [IEAE] mission observers took place at the Zaporozhye NPP today. The mission was comprised of five inspectors. Their goal, as before, is to observe and evaluate the plant's safety conditions," the NPP's authorities clarified. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. Russian forces seized control of the facility in early March 2022 which has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukraine, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The IEAE established a permanent presence of its experts at the plant in September 2022 to guarantee its nuclear safety during the Ukrainian conflict.

