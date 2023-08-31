https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/new-airborne-collision-avoidance-system-boosts-russias-tech-independence-1113016477.html

New Airborne Collision Avoidance System Boosts Russia's Tech Independence

Russia's unique airborne collision avoidance system (ACAS) SPSV has successfully undergone tests, lifting the nation to the next level of technological independence and dodging Western sanctions.

2023-08-31T12:39+0000

2023-08-31T12:39+0000

2023-08-31T12:39+0000

The proximity warning system SPSV by Russia's Navigator Company has been tested on the Let L-410 Turbolet, a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft, and is due to be installed on the Sukhoi Superjet 100 type civil planes.Previously, Navigator Company CEO Sergei Baburov said in an interview with Sputnik that Russia had created its first domestic unique mid-air collision avoidance system for all types of aircraft: Il-96, SJ-100 (Superjet-100), Il-114-300, MS-21, etc. Prior to that, all Russian civil planes were equipped with the ACAS system by the American company Collins, which possesses a global monopoly in the field.Under the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (also known as Rosaviatsiya), flights of aircraft unequipped with ACAS systems are prohibited. At the same time, it has become almost impossible to acquire such systems due to anti-Russian sanctions slapped by the West on Moscow after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.That's how Western sanctions gave Navigator an opportunity to bring its proximity warning system to the market. SPVS is made according to all international standards and can be integrated with foreign airborne collision avoidance systems.Per the producer, SPSV is designed and suitable for:· Crew awareness of air and ground traffic using Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)/Airborne Collision Avoidance System II (ACAS II);· Air Traffic Control (ATC) secondary radars support;· Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)/Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) support;· Providing ground ATC and surrounding aircraft with position information using ADS-B Out technology.As per Pryadka, the new system is largely based on domestic components thus substantially reducing Russia's dependence on foreign manufacturers. He noted that Russia's mainline, short-haul, and long-haul aircraft will soon be equipped with the system. "Let's say, Superjet-100, MS21, Il-96-300, on which, among other things, our President [Vladimir Putin] flies," the expert said.He noted that, theoretically, SPSV can also be installed on Russia's military aircraft:Pryadka expects that Collins will retain its leadership on the world market over the next 10 years. However, the expert suggested that Russia's SPSV can be supplied for aircraft within BRICS, a group of major economies. As BRICS expands, it offers a large market for Russian producers, including those making new efficient aviation systems, according to the expert.Pryadka noted that the SPSV is not the only example of Russia's shift to the domestic component base. Little-by-little, the country is replacing sophisticated Western tech products with Russian-made equipment and software. Fortunately, Russia has the industrial and scientific base as well as experience and expertise to make its own technological leap to catch up or outperform its foreign peers.

