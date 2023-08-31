UK Defense Minister Wallace Resigns After Four Years in Office
31.08.2023
Wallace was appointed the UK's defense chief in 2019 under the government of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has sent a resignation letter to the country’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after four years in office, according to a document published by the British government on Thursday.
"After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down. I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities," the letter read.
Sunak, in turn, accepted the resignation, saying that he fully understands his desire "to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties."
"You leave office with my thanks and respect," the British prime minister added.
Grant Shapps Becomes New UK Defense Secretary
A British news network reported that Wallace had been replaced by the current Energy, Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps.
Shapps was reportedly seen entering Number 10 on Thursday morning, giving a wave to the gathered journalists as he entered.
“It will be the fifth cabinet post Shapps has held in a year - having been transport secretary under Boris Johnson, having a brief stint as home secretary under Liz Truss, and being business secretary before his current energy role under Sunak,” the news network added.
Commenting on Wallace’s resignation, Russian Foreign Minister spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, wrote on her Telegram page that time has come to “bid farewell to the character responsible for the contamination of Ukrainian lands with radiation through the supply of shells with depleted uranium to the Kiev; Agent 006 has ingloriously left the battlefield.”
In an interview with a UK newspaper in July, Wallace confirmed he was “not standing next time”, saying that he would step down from office in the fall and retire from politics as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle.
Also in July, Wallace, who is notorious for being an ardent supporter of arms supplies to Ukraine, said that the UK had delivered 15 times more artillery shells (over 200,000) to Ukraine than Downing Street had planned a year ago.
Additionally, the UK’s arms supplies to Ukraine included at least five million pieces of anti-personnel weapons, such as mortars and grenades, as well as 1,500 pieces of anti-aircraft weapons and 100 launchers for them.
The UK, along with its allies, not least the US, ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying arms to Kiev, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.