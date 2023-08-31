https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/uk-defense-minister-wallace-resigns-after-four-years-in-office-1113011819.html

UK Defense Minister Wallace Resigns After Four Years in Office

UK Defense Minister Wallace Resigns After Four Years in Office

Wallace was appointed the UK's defense chief in 2019 under the government of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

2023-08-31T07:34+0000

2023-08-31T07:34+0000

2023-08-31T09:05+0000

united kingdom (uk)

world

ben wallace

rishi sunak

resignation

letter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113012557_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c312063e856bed6eb918b50fe6363cd8.jpg

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has sent a resignation letter to the country’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after four years in office, according to a document published by the British government on Thursday.Sunak, in turn, accepted the resignation, saying that he fully understands his desire "to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties."Grant Shapps Becomes New UK Defense SecretaryA British news network reported that Wallace had been replaced by the current Energy, Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps.Shapps was reportedly seen entering Number 10 on Thursday morning, giving a wave to the gathered journalists as he entered.“It will be the fifth cabinet post Shapps has held in a year - having been transport secretary under Boris Johnson, having a brief stint as home secretary under Liz Truss, and being business secretary before his current energy role under Sunak,” the news network added.In an interview with a UK newspaper in July, Wallace confirmed he was “not standing next time”, saying that he would step down from office in the fall and retire from politics as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle.Additionally, the UK’s arms supplies to Ukraine included at least five million pieces of anti-personnel weapons, such as mortars and grenades, as well as 1,500 pieces of anti-aircraft weapons and 100 launchers for them.The UK, along with its allies, not least the US, ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying arms to Kiev, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/wallace-admits-uk-allies-were-building-ukraines-military-capability-before-conflict-1111830909.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk defense secretary ben wallace, britrish defense secretary ben wallace's resignation, uk prime minister rishi sunak, resignation letter by ben wallace