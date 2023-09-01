https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/christies-cancels-jewelry-auction-from-heiress-fortune-made-by-nazi-anti-jewish-laws-1113062047.html

Christie’s Cancels Jewelry Auction From Heiress Fortune Made by Nazi Anti-Jewish Laws

Christie’s auction house in the United Kingdom has announced it is canceling a forthcoming auction of jewels from the fortune of an Austrian heiress whose wealth was made as a result of anti-Jewish laws passed by the Nazis.

The auction house said on Friday that it would not go ahead with the auctioning off of jewels from the estate of Heidi Horten, which was scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, in November, due to international pressure.Anthea Peers, the president of Christie’s Europe, Middle East and Africa, told a US newspaper that “the sale of the Heidi Horten jewelry collection has provoked intense scrutiny, and the reaction to it has deeply affected us and many others, and we will continue to reflect on it.”Horten, who died last year, was the widow and heiress of Helmut Horten, a German industrialist who started the Horten AG brand of department stores. When the Nazis seized power in Germany in 1933, Helmut Horten worked for the Alsberg Brothers department store in Duisburg, which he was able to acquire from the Jewish owners after they fled to the United States.The Hortens’ ill-gotten wealth survived the war intact, and Helmut continued to expand his business after the war until selling his majority stake in 1972. Helmut married Heidi in 1966 and died in 1987. When Heidi Horten died in 2022, at age 81, Forbes estimated her wealth to be valued at $3 billion.After Heidi’s death, her estate began auctioning off her assets, which according to Christie’s will go toward maintaining a Vienna museum of the art she collected, as well as “medical research, child welfare, and other philanthropic activities that she supported for many decades.”Three auctions by Christie’s earlier this year brought in some $200 million in sales, even though the auctions were strongly protested by Jewish groups. After Christie’s offered to make a large donation to Yad Vashem, the Israeli Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, the museum spurned the offer, which was mirrored by many other Jewish philanthropic groups.“We are glad that they recognized the great pain additional sales of Horten art and jewelry would cause Holocaust survivors,” added Schaecter, who survived deportation to both Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps.

