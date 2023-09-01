https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/moscow-considers-denmarks-demands-to-reduce-number-of-diplomats-as-hostile-position-1113060526.html
Moscow Considers Denmark's Demands to Reduce Number of Diplomats as Hostile Position
Moscow Considers Denmark's Demands to Reduce Number of Diplomats as Hostile Position
Moscow considers Denmark's demands that Russia reduces the number of its diplomatic staff as another manifestation of the country's hostile position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Danish Foreign Ministry said that the number of Russian embassy staff in Copenhagen should be reduced to the same level as the Danish embassy in Moscow and Russia's diplomatic mission should have maximum of five diplomats and 20 staffers.
Moscow Considers Denmark's Demands to Reduce Number of Diplomats as Hostile Position
