Moscow Considers Denmark's Demands to Reduce Number of Diplomats as Hostile Position
Moscow considers Denmark's demands that Russia reduces the number of its diplomatic staff as another manifestation of the country's hostile position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Danish Foreign Ministry said that the number of Russian embassy staff in Copenhagen should be reduced to the same level as the Danish embassy in Moscow and Russia's diplomatic mission should have maximum of five diplomats and 20 staffers.
18:11 GMT 01.09.2023
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers Denmark's demands that Russia reduces the number of its diplomatic staff as another manifestation of the country's hostile position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Danish Foreign Ministry said that the number of Russian embassy staff in Copenhagen should be reduced to the same level as the Danish embassy in Moscow and Russia's diplomatic mission should have maximum of five diplomats and 20 staffers.

"We consider the demand of the Danish authorities to reduce the number of diplomatic staff working at the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen from 15 to 5 people as another manifestation of the hostile position of the Danish leadership towards our country," Zakharova stressed.

