Russia Thwarts Ukraine's Drone Boat Attack on Crimean Bridge, Downs UAV Over Belgorod

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a drone boat that tried to attack the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
22:16 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 23:34 GMT 01.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a drone boat that tried to attack the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"On September 1, at about 23:15 Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to deliver a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat. The Ukrainian naval drone was detected and destroyed in the Black Sea in time," the ministry said.
According to a response center, traffic on the bridge has been temporarily suspended.
Two additional attempted strikes against the bridge were also foiled by Russian forces, the Defense Ministry confirmed.
The bridge incident comes shortly after the Defense Ministry detailed that a Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was intercepted over the Belgorod Region.
"On September 1, at about 23:00 Moscow time (2000 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. The Ukrainian UAV was intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod Region," a ministry statement read.
Earlier Friday, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) detailed
that Ukrainian troops had used three MLRS rockets and three cluster munitions on civilian locations. In fact, the attack prompted the deaths of a six-year-old child and left multiple people with injuries.