Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With Cluster Bombs and Incendiary Rockets
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With Cluster Bombs and Incendiary Rockets
A six-year-old girl was killed and more than 10 civilians were injured in the shelling of the Donetsk shopping mall, the Donetsk People's Republic representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin earlier reported that during the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, a direct shell hit the building of the Donetsk City shopping mall.Earlier, the DPR representative office in the JCCC said that Kiev shelled the Donetsk People's Republic 44 times over the past day. It said Ukrainian troops had fired 138 rounds of various ammunition. A total of 78 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.
12:19 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 01.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Taisiya Vorontsova / Go to the mediabankJoint Centre of Control and Coordination workers and emergency services personnel at the site of a deadly Ukrainian shelling attack in Donetsk. April 28, 2023.
A six-year-old girl was killed and more than 10 civilians were injured in the shelling of the Donetsk shopping mall, the Donetsk People's Republic representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.
"During rush hour, Ukrainian forces attacked the central district of Donetsk with 15 MLRS rockets. According to preliminary data, more than 10 people were injured, including a 6-year-old child who was seriously wounded. Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," the office said in a message on its Telegram channel.
Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin earlier reported that during the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, a direct shell hit the building of the Donetsk City shopping mall.
Earlier, the DPR representative office in the JCCC said that Kiev shelled the Donetsk People's Republic 44 times over the past day. It said Ukrainian troops had fired 138 rounds of various ammunition. A total of 78 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.
