https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-with-cluster-bombs-and-incendiary-rockets-1113045847.html

Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With Cluster Bombs and Incendiary Rockets

Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With Cluster Bombs and Incendiary Rockets

Ukrainian troops fired three MLRS incendiary rockets and three cluster munitions at Donetsk neighborhoods, according to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)... 01.09.2023, Sputnik International

2023-09-01T12:19+0000

2023-09-01T12:19+0000

2023-09-01T13:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

ukraine

shelling

joint center for control and coordination (jccc)

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112367830_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_5544e02486364c9a0091d1960116f7f0.jpg

A six-year-old girl was killed and more than 10 civilians were injured in the shelling of the Donetsk shopping mall, the Donetsk People's Republic representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin earlier reported that during the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, a direct shell hit the building of the Donetsk City shopping mall.Earlier, the DPR representative office in the JCCC said that Kiev shelled the Donetsk People's Republic 44 times over the past day. It said Ukrainian troops had fired 138 rounds of various ammunition. A total of 78 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russian-forces-repel-11-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-kupyansk-directions-1113015700.html

russia

donetsk

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, donetsk, ukraine, shelling, joint center for control and coordination (jccc), multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), kiev