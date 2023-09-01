International
Two Ukrainian drones attacked the town of Kurchatov in Russia's Kursk Region, an administrative building and a residential building were damaged, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.
Ukrainian Drone Attacked Russia's Kurchatov Near Kursk Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian drone attacked the town of Kurchatov in Russia's Kursk Region, an administrative building and a residential building were damaged, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.
"In the morning, two Ukrainian drones attacked Kurchatov. An administrative building and a residential building were damaged. Experts... are assessing the extent of the damage. Details are being specified," Starovoit said on Telegram.
Later in the day, the governor said that only one drone had attacked the town and reports about two drones were erroneous.
One drone was confirmed to have hit a non-residential building, causing minor damage to the facade. There were no casualties. The crash of the second UAV was not confirmed - the first drone was mistaken for another drone, Starovoit added later.
The Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) located in Kurchatov was not affected by the attack and continues normal operation, the plant's administration said.
"The radiation level at the Kursk NPP and in the area of its location is natural," the administration added on Telegram.
The Kursk NPP is located in Kurchatov, and the city is about 70 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The NPP was commissioned in 1976. Currently, it consists of three RBMK-1000 reactors, while the construction of two VVER-TOI reactors is in progress.
The Ukrainian forces regularly make attempts to launch drone attacks on the central part of Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that this confirms the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, drones cannot travel long distances without receiving data from Western satellites.
Russia’s nuclear infrastructure facilities remain military targets for Ukraine, Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Friday.
"We see that the nuclear infrastructure still remains among targets of authorities in Kiev, this is very worrying," Likhachev told reporters.
Russia
Moscow Airports Say Flight Restrictions Lifted After Drone Attacks
31 August, 09:55 GMT
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Voskresensky District in the Moscow Region. Drone attacks were also reported in other parts of Russia.
The latest round of thwarted attacks come after Ukraine attempted a massive drone attack on Russian territory overnight Wednesday, to which there were no casualties.
The majority of foiled attacks focused on civilian infrastructure, a move that has repeatedly been used by Ukraine and more frequent in light of the stalled and much-touted Ukraine counteroffensive.
