Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Casualties Above 5,600 Over Past Week - MoD
Ukrainian Military Casualties Above 5,600 Over Past Week - MoD
Ukraine has lost over 5,600 troops over the past week in various directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, Russian troops repelled 36 attacks [in the Donetsk direction], and the enemy lost up to 2385 Ukrainian servicemen, 30 tanks and other armored vehicles, 75 vehicles and 21 field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that the Ukrainian military has suffered up to 1,025 casualties in the South Donetsk direction during the past seven days. The ministry concluded that Ukraine lost over 5,600 soldiers from August 25 to September 1.In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter proved useless in helping Kiev meet its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
Ukrainian Military Casualties Above 5,600 Over Past Week - MoD

12:16 GMT 01.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost over 5,600 troops over the past week in various directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, Russian troops repelled 36 attacks [in the Donetsk direction], and the enemy lost up to 2385 Ukrainian servicemen, 30 tanks and other armored vehicles, 75 vehicles and 21 field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said that the Ukrainian military has suffered up to 1,025 casualties in the South Donetsk direction during the past seven days.
"As a result of the selfless and competent actions of the military personnel of the Zaporizhzhia grouping of forces, all [44] enemy attacks were repelled. Over 960 Ukrainian military personnel, 24 armored combat vehicles of various modifications, 28 vehicles and 45 field artillery pieces were destroyed in a week," the military said, adding that Kiev lost over 1,000 soldiers in Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.
The ministry concluded that Ukraine lost over 5,600 soldiers from August 25 to September 1.
In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter proved useless in helping Kiev meet its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
