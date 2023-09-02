https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/polands-largest-facility-for-ukrainian-refugees-reportedly-closes-1113080565.html
Poland's Largest Facility for Ukrainian Refugees Reportedly Closes
Poland's Largest Facility for Ukrainian Refugees Reportedly Closes
The largest accommodation center for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, located in the village of Nadarzyn near Warsaw, has been closed due to a decrease in the number of refugees arriving in the country.
Several hundred refugees remaining in the center learned that it would be closed just a few hours before the closure, the report specified. In the spring of 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the Nadarzyn center reportedly housed about 9,000 refugees. Most of them have been transferred to other centers, while some have found housing on their own, the broadcaster noted. The United Nations Refugee Agency's estimate is that 968,390 Ukrainian refugees are currently living in Poland. As of March, the Polish authorities have decided that refugees who stay in Poland for more than 180 days must cover 75% of the cost of their housing.
Poland's Largest Facility for Ukrainian Refugees Reportedly Closes
17:29 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 02.09.2023)
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The largest accommodation center for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, located in the village of Nadarzyn near Warsaw, has been closed due to a decrease in the number of refugees arriving in the country, a Polish broadcaster reported.
Several hundred refugees remaining in the center learned that it would be closed just a few hours before the closure, the report specified.
In the spring of 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine
, the Nadarzyn center reportedly housed about 9,000 refugees. Most of them have been transferred to other centers, while some have found housing on their own, the broadcaster noted.
The United Nations Refugee Agency's estimate is that 968,390 Ukrainian refugees are currently living in Poland. As of March, the Polish authorities have decided that refugees who stay in Poland for more than 180 days must cover 75% of the cost of their housing.