International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/russian-military-destroys-ukrainian-drone-over-belgorod-region---mod-1113074837.html
Russian Military Destroys Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
Russian Military Destroys Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-09-02T11:21+0000
2023-09-02T11:49+0000
russia
belgorod region
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110905449_0:0:3089:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_5e1f1d9b1691928bd7b876d86f2b89b2.jpg
"On September 2, at around 12:45 p.m. Moscow time [09:45 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle on Russian territory was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement. The drone was shot down in the Grayvoronsky district and became one of at least five Ukrainian drones shot down over the Belgorod Region over the past two days, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that another Ukrainian drone eliminated itself through self-explosion.Earlier in the day, the ministry said another two Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod Region.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/two-ukrainian-drones-attacked-russias-kurchatov-near-kursk-npp---governor-1113035731.html
belgorod region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110905449_358:0:3089:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5634294aeafe68b836b3abdddda53e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, ukrainian airplane-type drone, russian defense ministry
russian armed forces, ukrainian airplane-type drone, russian defense ministry

Russian Military Destroys Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD

11:21 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 02.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets / Go to the mediabankRussian soldier in Belgorod
Russian soldier in Belgorod - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2023
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On September 2, at around 12:45 p.m. Moscow time [09:45 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle on Russian territory was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
The drone was shot down in the Grayvoronsky district and became one of at least five Ukrainian drones shot down over the Belgorod Region over the past two days, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that another Ukrainian drone eliminated itself through self-explosion.
Earlier in the day, the ministry said another two Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod Region.
Construction of Kursk NPP-2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Russia
Ukrainian Drone Attacked Russia's Kurchatov Near Kursk Nuclear Plant
Yesterday, 04:49 GMT
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала