Russian Military Destroys Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
11:21 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 02.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On September 2, at around 12:45 p.m. Moscow time [09:45 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle on Russian territory was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
The drone was shot down in the Grayvoronsky district and became one of at least five Ukrainian drones shot down over the Belgorod Region over the past two days, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that another Ukrainian drone eliminated itself through self-explosion.
Earlier in the day, the ministry said another two Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod Region.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months
after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone
attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.