Ukrainian Shelling Kills One, Injures 2 in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
The Ukrainian military shelled a village in Russia's Belgorod Region with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), as a result of which one person was killed and two were injured, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Urazovo in the Valuysky municipal district with MLRSs. One of the shells hit a private residential house, and as a result of the explosion one person was killed — a man suffered shrapnel wounds incompatible with life. Two other residents were injured: a man with shrapnel wounds to the chest and a woman with shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, face, neck and back," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance.
BELGOROD, Russia (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military shelled a village in Russia's Belgorod Region with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), as a result of which one person was killed and two were injured, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Urazovo in the Valuysky municipal district with MLRSs. One of the shells hit a private residential house, and as a result of the explosion one person was killed — a man suffered shrapnel wounds incompatible with life. Two other residents were injured: a man with shrapnel wounds to the chest and a woman with shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, face, neck and back," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance.