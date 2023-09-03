https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/ramaswamy-to-vote-for-trump-in-2024-election-even-if-hes-convicted-1113094128.html
Ramaswamy to Vote for Trump in 2024 Election Even If He's Convicted
Ramaswamy to Vote for Trump in 2024 Election Even If He's Convicted
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said on Sunday that he is ready, if not nominated, to vote for former US... 03.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-03T16:02+0000
2023-09-03T16:02+0000
2023-09-03T16:02+0000
americas
vivek ramaswamy
us
donald trump's indictment
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5c247a39c4edae23f75f3f541f74b6.jpg
"I still expect that Donald Trump or whoever the Republican nominee will be better than the alternative, and I care about what actually moves this nation forward," Ramaswamy told the ABC News broadcaster when asked why he was going to vote for Trump even in the event of conviction.Ramaswamy also pledged to pardon Trump if he is elected US president because he believes it may help to reunite the country that split on the issue of an ongoing court trial against the former US leader.A breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, Ramaswamy, was the only contender at the last week's Republican presidential primary debate who said he would not support providing additional funding to Ukraine. Instead, Ramaswamy proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, respect Russia's position on Crimea, and prevent Ukraine from entering NATO.Political analysts have suggested that Ramaswamy's showing at the recent debate has made him a credible vice-presidential candidate and a good pick for Trump, who could potentially garner support from minorities and millennials by choosing him as a running mate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/trump-pleads-not-guilty-files-motion-to-separate-from-co-defendants-in-georgia-election-case-1113028427.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_70795cc06f494dfa494f3d053b4a1b23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vivek ramaswamy, us, donald trump's indictment, donald trump
vivek ramaswamy, us, donald trump's indictment, donald trump
Ramaswamy to Vote for Trump in 2024 Election Even If He's Convicted
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said on Sunday that he is ready, if not nominated, to vote for former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election even if the ex-leader is convicted.
"I still expect that Donald Trump
or whoever the Republican nominee will be better than the alternative, and I care about what actually moves this nation forward," Ramaswamy told the ABC News broadcaster when asked why he was going to vote for Trump even in the event of conviction.
Ramaswamy also pledged to pardon Trump if he is elected US president because he believes it may help to reunite the country that split on the issue of an ongoing court trial against the former US leader.
A breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination
, Ramaswamy, was the only contender at the last week's Republican presidential primary debate who said he would not support providing additional funding to Ukraine. Instead, Ramaswamy proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, respect Russia's position on Crimea, and prevent Ukraine from entering NATO.
Political analysts have suggested that Ramaswamy's showing at the recent debate has made him a credible vice-presidential candidate and a good pick for Trump, who could potentially garner support from minorities and millennials by choosing him as a running mate.