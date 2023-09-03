https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/trump-biden-would-both-receive-46-of-votes-in-2024-presidential-election---poll-1113086896.html

Trump, Biden Would Both Receive 46% of Votes in 2024 Presidential Election - Poll

Trump, Biden Would Both Receive 46% of Votes in 2024 Presidential Election - Poll

Around 46% of voters would vote for US President Joe Biden, with the equal share of the voters willing to support former US President Donald Trump if the presidential election were held today

2023-09-03T05:17+0000

2023-09-03T05:17+0000

2023-09-03T05:17+0000

americas

donald trump

joe biden

ron desantis

georgia

florida

us

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg

As many as 8% of respondents said there were undecided, according to the survey published on Saturday. If third-party candidates were added to the choice, Trump would lead Biden by 1 percentage point, 40% against 39%, with the share of undecided voters increasing to 17%, the poll also showed. The poll found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing Trump by 13 points in April, before he launched his candidacy, underscoring the governor's difficulties in trying to sway Trump voters and mirroring his recent polling struggles elsewhere.The media notes that what's unique about the current race for the Republican Party nomination is that "criminal indictments that might have sunk a candidate in past eras have only strengthened Trump's position."The survey was conducted between August 24 and August 30. It included 600 Republicans who are likely to vote in the primary. It has a margin of error of about 4 percentage points.The former US leader is facing criminal charges in Georgia for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The legal cases also come amid Trump's re-election bid in the 2024 US presidential election.The next US presidential election will be held in November 2024. Trump has announced that he will enter the race in November 2022. Republican Party primaries will be held in all 50 states between February and June 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/trump-trial-in-january-6-case-will-not-extend-into-2026---judge-1112947814.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, presidential election, support former us president, trump ratings, biden ratings, biden-trump 2024