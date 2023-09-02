https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/gop-2024-hopeful-vivek-ramaswamy-slams-us-neocons-marching-us-into-wwiii--1113072872.html

GOP 2024 Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Slams US Neocons ‘Marching Us Into WWIII’

US businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, contends that only he and former President Donald Trump are not determined to thrust the US closer towards the precipice of “World War III.”The former Indian-American tech entrepreneur who entered the GOP 2024 presidential race as a longshot but has since been gaining polling traction also ripped into other challengers for the GOP nomination, describing them, with the exception of Trump, as diehard “neocons.” Use of the term “neocons,” describing hawkish conservatives supporting military intervention had peaked with then-POTUS George W. Bush and his advisers. By “neocons,” Ramaswamy, fresh from the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in this case appeared to refer to his opponent Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, former senior advisor and deputy chief of staff of the George W. Bush’s administration, Karl Rove, and other GOP hopefuls.The novice candidate added that, “foreign policy distinguishes me from the Karl Rove, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie wing – and I think that debate is good for our party.” Vivek Ramaswamy has repeatedly underscored on earlier occasions that the US should negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict. An opponent of funding the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, he has stressed that any peace deal ought to include guarantees Kiev will not join the alliance.Previously, Vivek Ramaswamy warned that the United States could cease to exist in the event of a war against Russia and China.The United States lacks nuclear defense capabilities and security efforts have not been focused on homeland defense for a long time, Ramaswamy added, noting Washington is incentivizing China to pursue unilateral reunification with Taiwan by driving Beijing closer to Moscow and cementing a military alliance between them.During the previously cited America Reports show, Ramaswamy was asked by the hosts as to what sets him apart from the GOP 2024 frontrunner, Trump, to which the billionaire replied that, “We have some areas of differences but they are small."Ramaswamy underscored that he and Trump were "America first candidates, everybody else embraces the neocon view.” In a lighter vein, he then quipped:At the Republican debate, Vivek Ramaswamy shared center stage with hopefuls like Nikki Haley, the former United States ambassador to the United Nations under the Donald Trump administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, and others.His longshot candidacy has since attracted much more polling attention. On the day of the debate, Ramaswamy stood at about 10 percent in FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average, up from four percent in early July.

