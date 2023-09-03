International
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. 03.09.2023
"Today [September 3], at around 12:30 Moscow time [09:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle against objects in Russia was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was destroyed by air defense over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region and became one of at least five Ukrainian drones shot down over the Belgorod Region over the past two days.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD

03.09.2023
 A serviceman from a Russian air defense rapid reaction group. File photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Today [September 3], at around 12:30 Moscow time [09:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle against objects in Russia was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was destroyed by air defense over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airplane-type drone over the Belgorod Region and became one of at least five Ukrainian drones shot down over the Belgorod Region over the past two days.
Russia
Drone Flying to Moscow Destroyed Near Russian Capital - Mayor Sobyanin
1 September, 05:13 GMT
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
