Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Drones Hit Fuel Depots of Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD
A group strike by Russian drones overnight to Sunday destroyed fuel storage facilities supplying the Ukrainian military in the Odessa Region's Reni port, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Tonight the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike by unmanned aerial vehicles against storage facilities supplying fuel for military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Reni in the Odessa Region. The strike achieved its target. All designated facilities were hit," the ministry said.During the special military operation, the Russian military has used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) expertly to accomplish tasks without loss of personnel.In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proved useless in helping Kiev achieve its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
10:46 GMT 03.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group strike by Russian drones overnight to Sunday destroyed fuel storage facilities supplying the Ukrainian military in the Odessa Region's Reni port, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Tonight the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike by unmanned aerial vehicles against storage facilities supplying fuel for military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Reni in the Odessa Region. The strike achieved its target. All designated facilities were hit," the ministry said.
During the special military operation, the Russian military has used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) expertly to accomplish tasks without loss of personnel.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches
Yesterday, 06:58 GMT
In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proved useless in helping Kiev achieve its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
