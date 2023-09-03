International
Sunak's Public Approval Rate Drops Under 25% - Poll
Sunak's Public Approval Rate Drops Under 25% - Poll
Only 24% of people in the United Kingdom approve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's performance, continuing the downward trend of the past two weeks, while 49% disapprove of him, an Opinium poll has found.
Based on the results of the survey, opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer is treated relatively better, with 28% approving of his performance and 35% disapproving, the poll showed. He also beats Sunak on the question of who would make a better prime minister, with 27% of respondents choosing him and 23% choosing Sunak. Opinium surveyed 1,400 potential voters from August 30 to September 1. The data on statistical error are not given. A survey conducted by YouGov in June showed that 59% of respondents did not support Sunak, while Starmer was viewed favorably by 35% and unfavorably by 51%.
Sunak's Public Approval Rate Drops Under 25% - Poll

12:27 GMT 03.09.2023
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Only 24% of people in the United Kingdom approve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's performance, continuing the downward trend of the past two weeks, while 49% disapprove of him, an Opinium poll has found.
Based on the results of the survey, opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer is treated relatively better, with 28% approving of his performance and 35% disapproving, the poll showed. He also beats Sunak on the question of who would make a better prime minister, with 27% of respondents choosing him and 23% choosing Sunak.
Opinium surveyed 1,400 potential voters from August 30 to September 1. The data on statistical error are not given.
A survey conducted by YouGov in June showed that 59% of respondents did not support Sunak, while Starmer was viewed favorably by 35% and unfavorably by 51%.
