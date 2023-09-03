https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/sunaks-public-approval-rate-drops-under-25---poll-1113091343.html

Sunak's Public Approval Rate Drops Under 25% - Poll

Sunak's Public Approval Rate Drops Under 25% - Poll

Only 24% of people in the United Kingdom approve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's performance, continuing the downward trend of the past two weeks, while 49% disapprove of him, an Opinium poll has found.

Based on the results of the survey, opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer is treated relatively better, with 28% approving of his performance and 35% disapproving, the poll showed. He also beats Sunak on the question of who would make a better prime minister, with 27% of respondents choosing him and 23% choosing Sunak. Opinium surveyed 1,400 potential voters from August 30 to September 1. The data on statistical error are not given. A survey conducted by YouGov in June showed that 59% of respondents did not support Sunak, while Starmer was viewed favorably by 35% and unfavorably by 51%.

